A woman found herself in a traumatising situation when the Bolt driver she hired began dancing, singing intensely

The man even took his hand off the steering wheel while driving as he kept feeling the beat of the music

The unsettling encounter has sparked a heated debate among people, with some finding it amusing and others expressing deep concern for her safety

Woman left traumatised after her driver concentrates more on dancing than driving. Images: @philileskhahaneh/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman has been trending on social media after posting about her driver and his actions while taking her home.

A woman traumatised after Bolt driver dances and sings while driving

TikTok user @philileskhakhaneh uploaded a video which recounts the harrowing experience as the driver's behaviour shifted from a typical ride to an unsettling spectacle. She felt a wave of fear and discomfort as the driver's focus went from the road to his performance, leaving her feeling vulnerable and anxious throughout the journey.

Watch the video below:

Passenger's disturbing experience sparks controversy over Bolt driver's behaviour and safety concerns

News of the incident quickly spread through social media, prompting a mixed response from netizens. While some found the driver's actions amusing or entertaining, others expressed strong disapproval and concern for the passenger's safety and others on the road. Here are some of the comments from self-appointed judges:

@chr1s said:

"The grade 12s of last year."

@_Oluhle commented:

" I would be so traumatised."

@twigie_ said:

"Bathong Bheki."

@sthenjwasthenjwa commented:

"jaiva nawe."

@Fear said:

"5-star rating from me."

@Angela commented:

"Bro is living his best life on the job."

@Leo said:

"Relationships by a young thug."

@enkay470

"I don't mind. I would get his numbers; that's my chauffeur from now on.

