A Western Cape content creator shared a list of vegetables South Africans can plant in May to start saving money at the supermarket

Many South Africans assume there's nothing worth growing in winter, but she's proving that May is actually one of the best times to start a vegetable garden

Many shared what they're already growing and asked for more tips on how to make the most of their gardens

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A woman using a watering can, and a bunch of spinach leaves on the right. Images: @charlottegrowsandsaves

Source: TikTok

With food prices climbing and supermarket bills getting harder to manage, a Western Cape content creator is showing Mzansi that a home vegetable garden might be the answer. TikTok user @charlottegrowsandsaves posted on 28 April 2026, sharing a list of vegetables people can plant in May to start cutting their grocery costs. She said:

"If you haven't started your vegetable garden, this is your sign. Here are five vegetables I'd plant to start saving money at the supermarket, plus one special vegetable just for your province."

Vegetables to plant in May across SA

Charlotte's top five picks that work anywhere in South Africa are spinach, beetroot, cabbage, onions and radishes. Spinach is highly nutritious and gives multiple harvests. Beetroot is versatile because both the root and the leaves are edible, and cabbage is nutritious. Onions planted in May will be ready to harvest in the spring. Also, radishes are the fastest to be ready in just four weeks.

She also shared province-specific picks. Free State gardeners can try broad beans. Northwest suits carrots because of the sandy soil. Limpopo's cooler May temperatures are good for tomatoes. Gauteng's cool nights and sunny days are good for peas. Northern Cape winters suit garlic. KwaZulu-Natal's mild winters are great for green beans. Eastern Cape's humid climate helps broccoli thrive. Western Cape's winter rains are perfect for leeks. For Mpumalanga, potatoes do well there.

Why is home gardening good for you?

Growing your own food does more than save money. Research published by PubMed Central found that home gardening improves mental well-being, builds trust within communities and increases food security. This is especially true in areas where fresh food is expensive or hard to access. It also gets families spending time together, with children learning about food, nature and healthy eating from a young age.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the vegetable garden tips

South Africans had plenty to say on TikToker @charlottegrowsandsaves' clip:

@lerato.lalove said:

"And for those who can't grow their own veggies, please support informal businesses. Abomama on the streets 🫶❤️"

@sennah453 joked:

"Every time I plant carrots, it rains cats and dogs and hyenas in the mix 🤣🤣 Thanks for the info, I'll try planting green beans."

@alicem291 shared:

"As a mum here in PE, Eastern Cape, I have kale, arugula, cabbage, chives and sweet potatoes — and I'll be adding leeks, onions and potatoes 🟩"

@ingadiheartofthesoil added:

"Did a taste test yesterday on beans and peas. I'm in Gauteng and have carrots, beetroot, beans, cabbage, spinach, onions, potatoes and herbs."

@queemitch said:

"My neighbour has goats 😭"

@noonehere123z wrote:

"We did well this summer. Looking forward to having kale in winter."

A woman discussing home gardening. Images: @charlottegrowsandsaves

Source: TikTok

More ways South Africans are saving money

Briefly News recently reported on a South African chef who fed a family of four on just R150.

recently reported on a South African chef who fed a family of four on just R150. A Soweto woman transformed her bedroom floor using peel-and-stick tiles that cost R350 for a full pack.

A woman walked into a Jet store in the Joburg CBD and found almost every single item on sale, with some pieces going for as little as R80.

Source: Briefly News