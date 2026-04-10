A woman shared photos from inside a Jet store in the Joburg CBD showing red sale signs across almost every section of the store

Shoes, tops, pants and more were all marked down with some items going for as little as R80

South Africans in the comments were tagging each other immediately and making plans to get there

A young woman wearing a long dress from the Eastern Cape. Images: @anjamela

Source: Facebook

A woman who goes by @anjamela on Facebook posted photos on 9 April 2026 inside the Jet store at the Inner Court on Eloff Street in the Johannesburg CBD. Red sale boards were up across the entire store, hanging from the ceiling and sitting on racks throughout every section. Shoes from R120, tops, pants and more were all selling at marked-down prices. She shared a simple message with the group of photos she posted that said:

"Joburg ladies, the whole store is practically on sale."

She shared the post in the Facebook group 1 Family 1 Stockpile, a community built around helping women save money and shop smarter by buying more when prices are low.

Why do stores go on sale before winter?

This kind of sale is not random timing. As South Africa heads into the colder months, retailers usually begin clearing out their summer stock to make room for winter ranges. Research by the Bureau of Market Research found that clothing retailers see slower sales in the first part of the year before picking up again in winter with seasonal items like jerseys, hoodies, thick socks and warm sleepwear. Clearing summer stock through sales is how stores manage their stock and keep cash flowing while preparing for the next season.

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For shoppers, it's one of the best times to stock up on basics, especially for the kids, before prices go back up. Jet on Eloff Street is open seven days a week from 9 am to 6 pm and can be reached on 087 822 3170.

View the Facebook post here.

Netizens get interested in the Jet sale

The comments filled up with tags and plans being made to take advantage of the store sale that Facebook user @anjamela shared:

@Thembi Ndlovu asked:

"Started when dear?"

@Alwaba Bhelekazi Njamela replied:

"I don't know, mommy. I saw it yesterday."

@Sandie Mai Hailey added:

"Even at the bridge, I was there."

@Nwana Khazamula Hlongwane replied:

"Thanks."

The majority of the people who saw the post decided to tag others whom they thought would be interested in the sale.

Clothing racks with items on sale. Images: @anjamela

Source: Facebook

More shopping and money-saving deals

Briefly News recently reported on PepsiCo announcing plans to drop the price of popular snacks after shoppers started walking away.

recently reported on PepsiCo announcing plans to drop the price of popular snacks after shoppers started walking away. The SA government moved to ease food inflation as fuel prices pushed the cost of everyday groceries higher, but South Africans were not convinced the measures went far enough.

A man shared a TikTok of second-hand cars being sold at prices so low that many viewers thought it was a joke until they saw the cars for themselves.

Source: Briefly News