The snack giant PepsiCo announced plans to lower prices on core brands after shoppers revolted against high costs

The update, shared on Facebook on February 5, 2026, revealed that the company aimed to regain its market share

Social media users responded with scepticism, with many consumers calling out the “air-to-chip” ratio in the current packaging

PepsiCo intends to drop prices on its most popular snacks to boost declining sales volumes. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen - SOPA Images / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Major global brands across the world are forced to face the music and change their strategies when they realise their loyal customers have officially hit a breaking point over sky-high prices.

In an article shared by Times Live on their Facebook account, it is revealed that PepsiCo intends to slash the prices of its core snack brands, including Lay's and Doritos, to win back shoppers who are fed up with expensive snacks.

The company confirmed that it was preparing to drop the cost of several popular items by nearly 15% after a year of listening to consumer feedback. PepsiCo Foods USA CEO Rachel Ferdinando explained that the brand recognised the financial pressure families were under and wanted to ensure their products remained within reach.

A strategic plan for affordability

This shift comes after years of price hikes that eventually led many people to swap their favourite snacks for cheaper store-brand alternatives. While the price cuts were not yet in effect, Facebook account Times Live noted that the company plans to roll them out this week to encourage people to start buying the products again during major sporting events.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Consumers advised the brand to fix the amount of air in the packets instead of just lowering the price. Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

SA debates the price cut

The news triggered a massive reaction online from an audience that was tired of paying more for less. In the comments, many viewers noted the frustrating amount of air filled in Lay's packets, pointing out that there was very little actual content inside. They advised the company that simply cutting prices wasn't enough if the packaging remained misleading. Others questioned if a 15% discount would be enough to bring them back after they had already switched to generic brands.

User @Muntu Shongwe advised:

"They should minimise the air in Lay's and add more chips."

User @Motho Fela Diphaphang asked:

Lol, what they were expecting by filling those packets with air?"

User @Yvonne Puren commented:

"Prices go up, but there are less chips inside packets. They don't even taste like they used to."

User @Judy Hilton Louw shared:

"I’ve moved over to Krunch potato chips. I love their Cheese & Onion, and it costs much less."

User @Monique Emmett Adriaanse said:

"I really hope this is true 😏."

User @Sean Doc de Lange asked:

"Does this include South Africa as well or just the rest of the planet? Nothing in South Africa ever goes down in price. If it does, it's likely to increase and become even more expensive than it was before the price decrease. That's how they roll in this country."

4 Briefly News food-related articles

A video exposed multiple examples of “shrinkflation” at a local grocery store, showing how major brands have reduced product sizes while maintaining the same prices.

A woman shared a detailed video of her two-week, top-up grocery haul for herself and her husband, revealing she spent R7.2K on one shopping trip.

A local man's R500 grocery shopping challenge ignited a widespread discussion across Mzansi about the true cost of everyday essentials.

A Mpumalanga content creator stunned her followers after sharing a glimpse of her R10K January grocery haul, thanks to earnings from a social media platform.

Source: Briefly News