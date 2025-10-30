A video exposed multiple examples of “shrinkflation” at a local grocery store, showing how major brands have reduced product sizes while keeping prices the same

The shocking clip, shared on Instagram, attracted massive views and exposed the hidden practice of charging for less

Stunned viewers expressed general disappointment, with many realising the subtle size reductions were the reason they had to restock their groceries frequently

A content creator shared a video showing shrinkflation in a few food brands, stunning Mzansi. Image: Pheelings Media

Source: Getty Images

A viral video exposing a common retail practice known as “shrinkage caused outrage among South African grocery shoppers who were mostly only recognising the size reduction on some of their favourite foods.

Shrinkflation is a global phenomenon where manufacturers reduce product sizes to cut costs without lowering prices. It has become increasingly common amid inflation.

The revealing clip was shared by the content creation page @laurak_waves on Instagram, providing clear examples of brands reducing their product sizes while maintaining the original price, shocking and angering consumers.

The video shared by Instagram user @laurak_waves was captured inside a Checkers grocery store, highlighting several household staples that have undergone significant, unannounced reductions. The creator showed a can of Koo baked beans, pointing out that it was previously packaged at 410 grams but has now shrunk to 400 grams. The video then contrasted this with the competitor, Pot 'o Gold, which remained at 410 grams and was R2 cheaper.

Food brands reduce sizes to avoid overpricing

The trend was seen across various products. All Gold tomato sauce used to be 750 ml, but is now sold in a 700ml size. The clip also revealed that All Gold changed their some infomation in their slogan, no longer referencing the number of tomatoes used in a bottle.

The pattern of reduction continued with snacks: a large packet of Knick Knacks shrank from 150 grams to 135 grams, despite the price remaining the same. Even frozen treats were affected, with Country Fresh ice cream tubs reducing from two litres to 1.8L, and a large Magnum decreasing from 110ml to 100ml.

Some social media users were seeing the shrinkflation effect for the first time. Image: Ginnet Delgado

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts with astonishment to the reduced sizes

The clip attracted massive engagement, with stunned viewers flooding the comments section to express their disappointment. Many said they were frustrated, finally understanding why they felt they had to visit the shops so regularly; they had not been paying attention to the subtle size changes. Some viewers wonder if the National Consumer Commission (NCC) was aware of these widespread size alterations. The general feeling was one of shock, with many people vowing to stop by their nearest grocery stores immediately to confirm the shrinkage themselves.

While these size changes have been observed, there is no official confirmation from the brands involved regarding intent

User @ruveruveruve added:

"Everybody made me feel like I was losing my mind. I've been saying this for years."

User @badenhorstnicky shared:

"The quantity is less, but the price is more. It started a few years ago with Coke going to 440ml and then to 330ml."

User @phillipgqitiyeza commented:

"Our competition board allows them to hike prices for smaller item sizes. What is the point of the competition board if these food companies are doing as they please?"

User @1hotrod7 shared:

"Giving you less for more 💰."

User @dpmartins7 asked:

"Surely the National Consumer Commission knows about this, right?"

User @vee_createsherwealth said:

"No wonder we are always at the shops 😢."

