A woman shared a detailed video of her two-week, top-up grocery haul for herself and her husband, revealing she spent a staggering R7K on one shopping trip

The revealing clip was shared on the video streaming platform, TikTok, where it sparked a debate about food costs in Mzansi and envy over her spending habits

Many viewers were stunned by the high total, noting that her bi-weekly haul cost more than the average monthly salary of many people

A woman shared a video of her grocery top-up from Woolworths for herself and her husband. Image: @thelazyhousewife1

Source: TikTok

A Venda woman's detailed grocery haul for herself and her husband became a viral sensation, giving social media users a glimpse into a truly luxurious food budget.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @thelazyhousewife1, was met with a mix of awe, shock, and admiration for her 'soft-life' content.

The video starts with TikTok user @thelazyhousewife1 sitting in the car at the parking lot, dreading going into a Woolworths store for her monthly top-up. At the store, she begins her haul by grabbing essentials like 5-litre bottles of water and 5kg of maize meal, which she notes is only the second one she has bought all year.

The Woolies bi-weekly grocery top-up

She packed her trolley with high-end fresh produce, including ruby grapefruit juice for her husband, corn, asparagus, sliced mushrooms, tomatoes, and baby corn. She mentions that her husband now prefers food cooked with butter rather than olive oil, so she buys two tubs.

The primary focus of her trip was meat. She shares a smart tip, noting that meat at Woolworths is often cheaper after 2 PM, a theory she agrees with despite not finding her preferred chicken on sale. She settled for two large trays of chicken, two packs of chicken hearts, and chicken necks, which she was keen to try.

Her luxury protein haul included her husband’s favourite lamb ribbetkies, ostrich fillets, two packs of short ribs, and several varieties of fresh fish. The cost for this single top-up came to R7,224, which she said was pretty reasonable. She added the current haul's cost (R7,224) to the previous bi-weekly grocery bill (R9,650), making the couple's total monthly expenditure on groceries a total of R16,875.

Social media users expressed how much they enjoyed the woman's content and asked for more similar videos. Image: @thelazyhousewife1

Source: TikTok

SA reacts with awe to the Woolies grocery haul

The video gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were stunned by the couple's monthly grocery bill. Many viewers admitted that @thelazyhousewife1 was living the life they wished, noting how she bought everything without looking at prices. Some commented that her single weekly top-up surpassed their entire monthly salary. Others, who adored her content, suggested she was reality TV material, saying production companies were 'sleeping on her soft-life content.'

User @Bonolo Maruping asked:

"16K a month for two people? Wild!"

User @filwe said:

"That money can buy me food for 6 months."

User @miss-light-bulb added:

"You deserve a reality show 🤩."

User @Mbalenhle Sibeko shared:

"These are the type of problems I wanna have in the future🥺🫶🏽."

User @izindaba.com commented:

"My late grandmother used to say, 'Go to school, life is so much better when you’re educated,' and she would remind me now and then🙏. You’re blessed, Makhadzi ❤."

User @Gemstones said:

"My whole salary in a week's grocery haul 😭."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News grocery-haul articles below:

A local gent's R500 grocery shopping challenge ignited a widespread discussion across Mzansi about the true cost of everyday essentials.

A young lady who just returned to res, flexed her R1500 grocery haul, leaving social media users alluding she was rich.

A female student filled a Shoprite trolley up with food and different types of meat, all for a little under R600, leaving Mzansi stunned.

Source: Briefly News