A beautiful video of a grandmother’s traditional wedding captured the hearts of social media users and became a powerful symbol of love and commitment without an expiry date.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @kgaladi, gained massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who were joyful and inspired by the elderly couple's wedding.

The TikTok video shared by @kgaladi begins with the arrival of the groom’s delegates at the bride's gate in a village. In complying with the African custom, the delegates are made to produce their gifts, including money and drinks, before they are granted entry into the home. This ritual, which is a symbolic gesture of commitment, was the official start of the festivities.

The granny weds her man

The clip then transitions to the beautiful bride, the gogo, who is seen walking slowly and carefully, held by a family member to ensure her safety. She is dressed in a beautiful white traditional dress and has her back and shoulders covered with a blanket, a sign of respect and tradition. She is then driven to the venue, a gorgeously decorated tent full of guests. Two young flower girls lead the way as the gogo walks down the aisle, hand-in-hand with her groom, straight to their seats. The granddaughter excitedly captioned the clip, confirming that her grandmother was officially a married woman.

Social media users said gogo restored their faith in marriage, promising to wait for their turns.

SA reacts to gogo's wedding

Social media users flooded the comments section, expressing their love and respect for gogo while wishing her a happy married life. Many viewers congratulated the gogo, with some women sharing that her story had made them hopeful about finding love later in life. Some pointed out that the wedding was a significant moment for the family, as the couple's union would help break a generational curse. Others argued that the gogo's age was the ideal time to get married, noting that both she and the groom were settled and wanted to spend the remainder of their lives together.

User @Charmaine_Mkateko commented:

"There is still hope, ladies 😭, Congratulations, granny."

User @Chilled_Suh said:

"The aim is to break generational curses!❤️👏."

User @kim.mashego shared:

"The best time to get married 🥂. It’s guaranteed they will be separated by death 🤭. Congratulations, Koko (gogo), all your grandchildren will get married now."

User @Mandie_68 added:

"She’s just a girl in love, I guess 🤭."

User @Thoram_Ruslo commented:

"As a grandchild or child of my grandparents, I would be overjoyed. I understand that this is not only for marriage, but it is also to unite ancestors and to avoid future issues. Big ups, gogo."

User @queenofhustlerss said:

"She has the most genuine smile ever. Oh, and the white dress makes her look so bright ❤️. She deserves this ♥."

