Former Idols'star Poseletso Sejosingoe and her wife flew from New York to celebrate yet another critical step of their marriage

The superstar and her partner, Buli Magasela, held a follow-up celebration after their lavish wedding in February, which had around 300 guests

Briefly News was invited to the traditional celebration, attended by over 100 people dressed in beautiful, colourful African-themed garments

Lion King star Poseletso Sejosingoe and her wife Buli Magasela held a beautiful traditional ceremony at her home in Cape Town. Image: Original

SA Idols runner-up and Lion King stage performer Poseletso's family formally welcomed her beautiful wife, Buli, into their family in a traditional ceremony recently in Cape Town.

The spectacular wedding was attended by family members from both sides, prestigious guests, and friends, including the multi-talented actress and singer Letoya Makhene.

The stunning traditional affair

The Briefly News team attended the welcoming on December 7 at Poseletso's home in Gugulethu, NY100. Guests did not disappoint, rocking their traditional wedding outfits to commemorate the important day.

The wife Buli, popularly known as Magasela, was given the new name MaLerato by her inlaws, an ancient African custom followed during a bride-welcoming traditional celebration.

Watch the video below:

Family welcomes Magasela with open hands

We had the pleasure of speaking to Poseletso's aunt, Mrs Pumla Sityo, about the family's wishes for the couple.

"As a family, we wish them a beautiful marriage. We feel blessed that Poseletso has such a wonderful lady because we can see that Magasela comes from a good and loving home in how she carries herself."

The aunt also shared that the couple had visited her at her home in Pinelands two days after they arrived, adding that Magasela confessed to being scared when she arrived.

"When I saw her, I felt she was too humble and filled with love. You can see that she has genuine love. I really wish them well and hope their marriage will be everlasting."

A celebration worth many outfits

The couple changed into three high-end Xhosa-inspired designer outfits made by Lumka Takane, a local designer from Johannesburg whose label is Rebirth560.

Speaking with us, Lumka shared that designing the couple's outfits was a challenge because she could not measure them as they were in London throughout the designing period. She had to teach them to take measurements and relied on the information they gave to make the garments.

Luckily, every outfit was stunning and fitted perfectly. The first outfits worn by the brides were beautiful knee-length dresses with an African print top and a white multi-layered bottom part.

They soon changed into black and white Xhosa-inspired blazers with stunning beadwork, wrap-around mbacos (traditional wrap-around skirts), comfortable, loose-fitting pants, and a top made with umbaco material.

The wedding planner speaks on the planning

For the traditional event, the couple used the same wedding planner for their lavish white wedding, which was held in Durbanville earlier this year. Our team had the honour of speaking with the planner Bulelwa Fesi, the founder of Hlani Events, and she shared that the traditional celebration was less hectic than the white wedding.

She told us that she was responsible for decorating the venue, the food, organising the cake and everything else, except for their outfits. She mentioned a few challenges she faced due to suppliers' incompetence, but she sorted them out before the event started.

She also shared:

"Organising this wedding was a breeze compared to the white wedding as I needed to organise for 300 guests and organise accommodation for some of the guests arriving from outside SA.

"Finding the venue was also a mission for the white wedding, as some venues had conditions that did not fit the couple's request. So this event was much easier as it is held at Poseletso's home."

Letoya Makene's beautiful message to the couple

We asked one of Poseletso's long-term friends, Letoya Makene, if she had any message for the couple, and she said:

"Poseletso, I have known you since I was 18 years old. I am so happy that today we are 40 and still in each other's lives.

"I am so grateful that you chose me to celebrate one of your most beautiful moments, a milestone in your life. Then you introduced me to your gorgeous wife Buli, whom I also love, and she loves me back.

"I've received nothing but love from the two of you. I pray that God, your ancestors, and your angels will hold you together. I love you so much."

