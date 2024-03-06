Poseletso Sejosingoe got married to her girlfriend of two years, Buli Magasela, in a picturesque Cape Town wedding

Their family and friends attended the wedding ceremony, and singer Vusi Nova also performed

Poseletso Sejosingoe said Buli is her best friend, and she expressed excitement over being her wife

Idols SA season two runner-up Poseletso Sejosingoe is now a married woman. She and her girlfriend of two years got married in Cape Town.

'Idols SA' runner-up Poseletso Sejosingoe married Buli Magasela in Cape Town. Image: @bulzmag

Source: Instagram

A dreamy Cape Town wedding for the lovely couple

The picturesque Cape Town wedding saw Poseletso Sejosingoe and her girlfriend, Buli Magasela, saying their I do's and wearing stunning outfits.

Their family and friends attended the wedding ceremony, and singer Vusi Nova also performed.

According to ZiMoja, Poseletso Sejosingoe said Buli is her best friend, and she expressed excitement over being her wife.

"It was our happiest day. I got married to my bestie, what more can I want?"

The wedding was planned by Bulelwa Yhayhi Fesi, and Buli gushed over her online saying:

"A big shout out to our wedding planner, Bulelwa Yhayhi Fesi, @hlanics. You are absolutely amazing, we appreciate you."

Poseletso and Buli are madly in love - says source

A person close to the couple said they are so in love with each other, and they also wear matching outfits.

"They love each other to the point they even wear matching outfits. They have been very public about their relationship and have often shared their love for each other on social media."

Below is one of their many posts gushing over one another.

Rihanna rakes in millions after India performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, US Pop star Rihanna made her big comeback after she performed at the Ambani family pre-wedding festivities.

The Barbadian singer last graced the stage at the 2023 Superbowl. Rihanna was invited to put on a show ahead of the union between the Indian billionaire's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Online users were raving after seeing clips of Rihanna performing at the Ambani event, where she is rumoured to have been paid over R100M.

Source: Briefly News