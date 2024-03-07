A video of a young wife being gifted a new Mercedes-Benz for her birthday has gone viral

The TikTok footage captured the moment the woman was surprised with the car from her husband

The woman thanked her man and received many adoring comments from Mzansi netizens

A woman received a surprise Mercedes-Benz for her birthday from her husband. Image: @anele_luthuli

A loved-up Mzansi wife had social media users gushing in awe after sharing a beautiful video of an impressive birthday surprise her husband pulled off recently.

Woman receives Mercedes-Benz

A TikTok video shared by @anele_luthuli shows the woman being surprised with a whole Mercedes-Benz from her husband.

The video starts by showing the car covered with a black cover, flowers and a note that reads:

"I'm locked awaiting my new owner Mrs Jiba wishing you a happy birthday."

In the clip, the overjoyed woman can be seen wiping tears away as she receives her new car before hopping inside to take a proper look at her Mercedes.

@anele_luthuli is also seen kissing and embracing her loving husband as she thanks him for the extravagant birthday gift.

"And my man thank you to my man ☺️," @anele_luthuli wrote.

Mzansi reacts to the birthday surprise

Many netizens were touched by the husband's beautiful gesture and showered @anele_luthuli with sweet and congratulatory messages.

Phiwe@OA said:

"This is beyond beautiful congratulations ."

Yandie20_Nkabinde replied:

" Congrats."

Karabo Matsepe commented:

"I would cry 40 days and 40 nights congratulations chomiiii."

mphile217 Mama Batshimane said:

"Amazing, congrats."

nomusanomusa64 said:

"Congratulations . May God bless your relationship."

Cecilia Chabata replied:

"You are so beautiful. Congratulations darling."

Cape Town husband buys wife car

