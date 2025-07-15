Rachel Kolisi joined her ex-husband Siya Kolisi's sister, Liphelo Madlingozi, on TikTok to discuss birthday matters

Liphelo will turn 18 in August and shared her plans for the big day, something Rachel didn't agree with

Social media users felt the teen should ditch her plans and go with what Rachel had in mind instead

Rachel Kolisi and Liphelo Madlingozi had different plans for the teen's 18th birthday party. Images: @siyakolisi, @rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi and her ex-husband's Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo Madlingozi, also known as Phelo, hopped online to share what they plan to do for her 18th birthday on 13 August. However, what Rachel had in mind was the complete opposite of what Phelo set her sights on doing.

Yesterday, while on her TikTok account, Phelo revealed that while she didn't want to do anything for her birthday, Rachel wanted her to at least celebrate the special day.

The businesswoman said to online viewers:

"I have this thing. I think birthdays are for celebrating your life and all the amazing things that you are, and we want to celebrate you. It's a big birthday. She's turning 18. So, all I'm saying is let's do a dinner. She can invite some friends here. We don't have to do a big thing."

Phelo shared what she suggested:

"I said we should all stay in our rooms that day."

Rachel, who adopted Phelo and Siya's brother Liyema after their mother had died, then threw out more suggestions such as ice skating, making chocolate, and baking, which Phelo was not feeling.

"I am set on my plan. We are not doing anything, but feel free to give me gifts."

Phelo later said to the online community:

"Yoh, guys. It's going to be so good."

Mzansi gives Phelo suggestions

After Phelo wrote in her post's caption that people should give her and Rachel recommendations on what to do, local social media users headed to the comment section with their thoughts.

Online users took to their keyboards to share their ideas. Image: Tim Robberts

@landi93 shared under the post:

"If she wants something lowkey, just rent a nice Airbnb for the night for her and her friends/family, and they can lounge in their PJs, watch movies and eat snacks."

@karinhumansunshine said to Phelo:

"I’m turning 60 in January. I would never turn down a celebration. Celebrate each milestone, young lady. In fact, every birthday."

@misscorvo.x added in the comment section:

"Do a karaoke party. There are restaurants where you can book out a room specifically for it. So, do a dinner, karaoke and then dessert/cake while everyone is still singing."

@lady_keleb tried finding a loophole for Phelo, writing:

"Have a chilled braai with close friends and family, which is technically not a party, but a braai."

@bronwyn.pearce8 wrote in the comments:

"Listen to Mama Rachel! 100% do something for your birthday. Go all out and celebrate with your special peeps!"

@dianerieder7, who thought the same thing, told the teen:

"Rachel seems like the sweetest and most gentle lady. Please do something for your birthday. She loves you and wants to make your day special."

Watch the TikTok video below:

