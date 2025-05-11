Rachel Kolisi celebrated Mother's Day after her divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi

The loving mother of two children with Siya Kolisi shared what was on her mind on her first Mother's Day as a single mother

Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo Madlingozi also took to social media and shared a sweet Mother's Day post dedicated to Rachel Kolisi

A video of Rachel Kolisi featuring her daughter Keziah Kolisi was a hit for Mother's Day. Online users were moved after seeing Rachel Kolisi's Mother's Day as a single mom.

Rachel Kolisi spent her first Mother's Day as a single mom. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi took to social media to celebrate herself on Mother's Day. The former wife of Siya Kolisi shared a video, a meme and wise quotes on the special day for mothers.

Rachel Kolisi marks Mother's Day

In a post on Instagram, Rachel Kolisi shared a video bonding with Keziah Kolisi for their Mother's Day preparations. The mother and daughter did some arts and crafts together. Watch the video of Rachel and Keziah below:

On her Instagram stories, Rachel shared a quote that read Mother's Day can be complicated. The post by @iamsimkin went on to list types of mothers who may face challenges, including single moms. She then shared a meme of Snoop Dogg where he thanked himself for his achievements, hardwork and good character. See the Instagram stories below:

Rachel Kolisi shared a thoughtful quote on her first Mother's Day. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi shared a post for herself on her first 1st Mother's Day after divorcing Siya Kolisi. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi and Siya adopted his two siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, when they were married. Liphelo took to Instagram to wish Rachel a happy Mother's Day and posted a picture of them when they attended her matric dance. Check out Liphelo's post below:

Rachel Kolisi received a Mother's Day message from Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo Madlingozi. Image: liphelo.madlingozi

Source: Instagram

SA wishes Rachel Kolisi a happy Mother's Day

Many people left sweet messages for Rachel in time for Mother's Day. Rachel's fans commented, showering her with compliments on what a wonderful mother she is. Read people's Mother's Day messages for Rachel below

ndamase1 said:

"👏🔥👏👏🔥 Awesome mom you’re 🔥🙌❤️🔥 Happy Mother’s Day 🔥"

poojay_____i_am_sing wrote:

"Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring 🔥🧡😍"

eugina_183 commented:

"Happy mothers day to the most beautiful person ❤️"

madel.meyer45 added:

"Happy Mother’s Day gorgeous mamma 💕"

ejmasombuka cheered:

"Amazing mother 👏 may god give you more strength to look and care for your family. God bless you, makoti."

davids.judy applauded:

"Happy Mother's day to the most incredible, godly strong woman. You are a wonderful human being, Love you Rachel 🙌❤️👏 "

Rachel Kolisi candid about how she's coping post-divorce

Briefly News previously reported that since announcing her divorce from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi last year, Rachel Kolisi has shared her raw emotions with the world, not afraid to reveal her vulnerable side.

In a new post, the businesswoman told the internet how she was coping since her public split.

On her TikTok account, a casual Rachel posted a clip sitting on a couch and reading what appeared to be a Bible.Rachel's TikTok post had many social media users gathering in the comment section to show their support and leave kind words.

Source: Briefly News