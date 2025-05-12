Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's little sister shared a heartwarming video with his estranged wife Rachel during a special outing

The clip was filmed during lunch, in what looked like a Mother's Day outing, and posted on TikTok, showing their sweet bond

Social media users were touched by their close relationship, praising Rachel's warmth and the love between the two

Siya Kolisi's little sister Liphelp shared a cute video of her and Rachel and wished her a happy Mother's Day. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Facebook

Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo gave us all the feels on Mother's Day with a wholesome video that fans couldn't get enough of.

She posted it on her TikTok account @liphelomadlingoz, and Mzansi couldn't stop talking about how beautiful their bond was, praising Rachel's kind heart.

Lunch date with a big heart

In the clip, @liphelomadlingoz, Rachel, and the kids are out enjoying a calm lunch, possibly celebrating Mother's Day. Rachel's got a super clean plate, such as greens and healthy stuff, and the teenager's not vibing with the health kick. She jokingly asks if Rachel isn't hungry with that meal, and Rachel explains how cutting junk makes one appreciate flavours more, but @liphelomadlingoz is not buying it. She cheekily holds out a chip from her plate, takes a bite of it, and offers it to Rachel.

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

SA can't deal with the cuteness

Social media users were obsessed with the vibes. The comment section seemed full of love for how natural and real their dynamic was. Many couldn't get over how much they looked alike, with some saying they could pass as mother and daughter.

Some showed the mother of two love for embracing the teenager with an open heart. Others just loved how the video gave wholesome content when the internet needed it most.

Mzansi celebrated Rachel and Phelo's relationship and how much they loved each other. Image: Rachel Kolisi

Source: Facebook

User @Ndindimqhake said:

"To me, it just seems like Rachel is one of the kindest and most loving people with the biggest hearts. And she just opens her heart to everyone 🥰."

User @Hear Me Out shared:

"They look so alikeee✨."

User @KB commented:

"Rachel is one of the best human beings. She has a beautiful soul. Rachel, do not change, baby. We need more people, especially mothers like you."

User @Patsy000000 added:

"Beautiful. You gained a beautiful daughter, a forever friend 🧡."

User @Spakesilicious shared:

"Happy mother's day Makoti wasekhaya Rachel Kolisi. Lots of love, my dear❤."

User @Ncesh Dee 🇩🇪 🇿🇦 said:

"I hope you enjoyed the movie yesterday. Besisonke cinema, ndonqene ubulisa ndiligwala (we were together at the cinema but I was scared to greet you. I'm a coward)😂❤️."

