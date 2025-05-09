A side-splitting video of a woman's brother trolling her fiancé's uncles during a traditional family welcoming made waves online

The hilarious moment happened on the bride-to-be's in-laws' welcome day and was shared on TikTok as part of her lobola content

Social media users were in stitches over the cheeky behaviour, while others congratulated the glowing couple and shared stories of their family dynamic

Mzansi loves a good lobola story, and one lady's came with humour, after her brother proved to her in-laws that he was in charge, when they were seeking permission to enter their yard.

The clip was posted on TikTok by @zaneh23, and social media users were in stitches watching the family vibes play out.

Makoti's brother owns the gate

The video kicks off with the woman's brother posted up at the gate, cool as ever. When the uncles from the groom's side arrive, instead of rushing to let them in, he makes them wait, even sitting down on a chair to scroll through his phone. The tired-looking old men are trying to be respectful, but also just want to come in.

Then the video cuts to wholesome vibes, and the bride-to-be glows in her traditional attire. She beams as she sits down, and a photo of her and her man looking cosy, both in traditional attire, follows.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the brother

The brother's actions left many social media users in stitches, asking what he would have done if they had gone back and never returned. Some even tagged their siblings, laughing at how accurate the video was. Others congratulated the happy lady, complimenting her on her glow and wishing her a happy marriage.

User @Nomdakazana said:

"😂😂 He understood his assignment shame ...wakhipha ne foni (he also took out his phone)."

User @rendaniraliphaswa shared:

"Okay, I don’t need friends anymore, I have a brother, thank you 🥺❤️."

User @uSilibazisoNgobese commented:

"Ngaze ngamthanda ubhuti, wazihlalela, wajola ocingweni, ofuna ukungena uyazi kumele enze kanjani (I just love the guy, he just sat and looked at his phone, those who wish to go in know what to do) 😂😂😂😂 congratulations mama😍😍😍."

User @lungahotmail.com added:

"Knowing my younger brother, he’d open the gate sebekhokhe imali eningi kabi (after they'd paid a lot of mone) 😂."

User @Bongiwe said:

"Sitting on business 😔."

User @lovers shared:

"Makoti, I hope you don't pay for the furry and frustration labobaba are showing 😂."

