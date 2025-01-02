A family excitedly woke up early and cleaned their home in preparation for their daughter's fiancé and his family to arrive for Lobola negotiations

After all the hard work and efforts, the expected family did not show up or call to cancel, leaving the makoti-to-be's family confused and disappointed

The preparations video got social media users talking as many thought the TikTok user who shared it was joking

A family prepared a fest for their daughter's inlaws and ate it as they did not arrive. Image: @kamatomela5 / TikTok

Source: TikTok

A local family put much effort into preparing for an event meant to unite two families as their daughter's fiance was coming to pay the Lobola for her. They woke up early, cleaned their house, cooked a feast, and ensured their yard was tidy.

A clip of the preparations was shared on TikTok by a family member whose handle is @kamatomela5, leaving social media users feeling sorry for the hun after the man did not pitch.

Preparing to welcome in-laws

In the video, the family can be seen hustling to prepare for the big day. They cut the grass, wash their couches, and set up a beautiful table, preparing for their prestige guests. The meal, which included a braai (barbecue) and an enormous feast, was beautifully laid out. The lady's family ends up feasting on the food after struggling to get hold of the man.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi's disappointed by the man

Almost 600 social media users shared their thoughts on the comment feed. Many sympathised with the family, and others shared their own similar experiences.

User @SiviweBoyce commented:

"Haibo, I hope nothing bad happened to the guys. I'd get worried. I doubt it was intentional.

User @SandyMngadi advised:

"Next time, tell your immediate family only, cause yeyi, abantu ne chemical engineering."

User @Mo Seheri asked:

"Ewu kodwa why?😭😭😭."

User @Pinkybae❤️said:

"🥺The reason why I didn’t want to tell many people I was afraid of ukuphoxeka (to be embarrassed)."

User @Dineo 👑added:

"Seni washe nama sofa (you guys even washed the ouches)... 😔Akabulawe lomfana (he doesn't deserve to live) 😩😩, so sorry sisi 💜."

User @Mqithi96 shared:

"My dad did this twice ke to my mum. Only to find out my grandmother used the money the 1st time, 2nd time she threatened my uncle to give her the money aga, 3rd time."

