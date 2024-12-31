A young man posted a clip showcasing how plates passed on from the main house where they were served to other houses in the yard

This occurrence that happened in the rural part of the Eastern Cape was shared on TikTok, reaching many views

Many social media users found the clip hilarious, trying to figure out why such a method exists in the first place

A young gent shared a video showing how food moved from one house to the next in a traditional ceremony in the EC. Image: @lele2_mnisi

A popular plate passing-on serving method in Xhosa culture made its way onto social media platforms, sparking playful debates about people's patience, time management, and reasoning behind such a method. Historically, this method was used to ensure safety, reducing poisoning risks in crowded settings.

The video was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok by the young gent whose user handle is @lele2_mnisi, attracting massive views, likes and comments.

The food to the people

The clip shows a man getting a plate of food from the main house and passing it to a person next to him in the long queue, primarily made up of men. It travels from one hand to the next until it reaches the rondavel, where some people attending are seated and ready to enjoy the feast.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is stunned by the food-serving method

The video caught the attention of many social media users, reaching 663K views, 49K likes, and over 1.4K comments. Mzansi peeps were shocked to see the snake-like queue that did not seem to end. Some took the opportunity to explain why the chain method is good for traditional ceremonies.

User @Mdu added:

"I'm Xhosa, but in my area, we don't do this."

User @N O L O 🧿asked:

"Is this a real thing that happens or it's just content?"

User @Sabatha Skillo Boyana noted:

"This is actually the safest method."

User @nomkhithakazie detailed:

"This is the safest option KwaXhosa. The plates are random with random recipients. Danger is the "special plate" request."

User @Ta.Malekese🇿🇦 commented:

"The plate doesn't have a name, unknown where it's going so it won't be easy to poison, love my culture 🤭🔥 ndibhala nje nam ndise mgidini (as I'm commenting I'm at a traditional ceremony), full and tispy."

User @RoonieMutsinze said:

"Eastern Cape won December 2024."

