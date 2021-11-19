Halala: Stunning Mzansi Woman Shares Pics of Traditional Wedding Ceremony

South Africans are delighted for a local woman who just uploaded a powerful snap showing her as a newly wedded makoti

The lady from the Eastern Cape is seen in a well-captured photo on Instagram saying her husband has found a good wife

The woman headed to social media to display the pics to her followers and quoted a Bible verse from the book of Proverbs

A local woman is getting all the congratulatory messages on social media after tying the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony. The stunning lady headed to her Instagram page and shared a stunning image of herself and her son.

The woman, who is Xhosa speaking can be seen sitting on the floor in a grass mat also known as ikhuko. The woman’s image and body posture suggest she was listening to the elders or the mothers in law.

Going by the name of @Hernameis_hloe on Instagram, the woman is dressed in a traditional makoti outfit and Briefly News is naturally attracted to the viral post. The woman quoted a Bible verse from the book of Proverbs and posted:

“Othe wafumana umfazi, ufumene okulungileyo; Uzuze okulikholo kuYehova. (He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord). Proverbs 18:22.”

A South African lady is delighted after getting married. Image: @Hernameis_hloe/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Therealmr_mm said:

“What an amazing picture right there.”

@Y_macozoma.gogo_manzini said:

“Uboy, uhlalisa umama wakhe, samthandi.”

@Matshangisa_Omhle said:

“Congratulations to you guys.”

@ViweChumani said:

“Sis Wandisa.”

@Phumzasobetwa said:

“Congratulations baby.”

@Yolandamndayi said:

“Congratulations nana.”

@Sloyza said:

“Congrats Sis Wandi, little Faku my highlight.”

@Simphiwe_N said:

“Indoda iqumbile njena bethuna.”

@Sandise_Siphokazi said:

“Kwande kukhule kubekuhle.”

@Siphokazi_Goxo said:

“Babe Hloe, congrats, can't wait for the big day.”

