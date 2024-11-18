A young lady officially exited the market after a professional sportsman paid lobola for her in a beautiful ceremony

The rugby player and his wife-to-be were captured in a video that later made it to the TikTok platform

Mzansi peeps congratulated the cute couple on the TikTok user's feed, with many saying that 2024 was a year of love

Sharks rugby player and his girlfriend are set to wed after he paid lobola for her. Image: @vncnt_ktlg

Source: TikTok

A beautiful love story that started on the DMs has now united a lady from Mzansi and a Congolese gent, who have taken the first step to becoming one.

The clip of Vincent Tshituka and his fiancé Katlego was shared on TikTok under the user handle @vncnt_ktlg, attracting many congratulatory messages from social media users.

Winning in all parts of his life

In the video, the cute couple is dressed in matching outfits made from Congolese African print material at their lobola celebration. They walk down the street to cheers from friends and family, laughing in excitement.

Mzansi celebrates with the couple

The post attracted 240K views, 35K likes, and almost 300 comments from social media users who were happy for the young couple. Many passed on congratulatory messages, while some huns couldn't help but wish for Congolese men of their own.

User @iLangalamakheswa commented:

"So beautiful 😍😍…😩Single people will never forget 2024 😂😂😂😂😂at this point, they will need therapy."

User @𝑻𝒊𝒏𝒐 said:

"If he is not loud about me like this? Then, I don’t want him!"

User @lesedi added:

"Winning on and off the field, love it."

User @doratravellur noted:

"Ao hle!😂😂😂 He is so happy!!!! Congratulations, guys!"

User @LemogangKadile said:

"I want a Congolese husband🥺🥺."

User @bad1lazuli🇿🇦 commented:

"Congolese men are fine…I don’t keredam what anyone says🤷🏾‍♀️."

User @prxncess.rosey

"He’s so proud 😭❤️. Eh, congratulations."

