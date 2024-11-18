A TikTok video captured a man hilariously bumping into his mom at groove, and it’s gaining traction

The mom’s awkward response to her son's non-stop questions had South Africans on the platform in stitches

TikTokkers in the comments defended the mom who is living her best life and admired her youthful looks

A man's hilarious encounter with his partying mom had Mzansi in stitches. Image: @i.am.luyanda_w/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Groove is usually a place to unwind, but what happens when you run into your mom there? A video shows a son hilariously confronting his mom outside a night establishment.

Mom makes perfect clapback

The tables turned as he took on the parenting role, asking her what she was doing there.

The woman was caught off guard but quickly switched to mom mode. She told her son not to bother her and let out a few giggles.

Youthful mom shines in TikTok video

Her carefree attitude and confidence had viewers in stitches. The TikTok video shared by @i.am.luyanda_w picked up 216,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps couldn’t stop gushing over the mom, with many praising her fresh vibe and saying she’s allowed to enjoy herself.

See some comments below:

@Mosdefjam1984 posted:

"This lady is still very young. 😂😂😂"

@swazithecreative2 wrote:

"The kind of generation we are. 😂😂😂😂 Yaz lezingane don’t understand, we are young and stressed."

@LefentseKaThapelo mentioned:

"Guys my brother used to do this to me and then take me to the car and lock me in until he was ready to go. 😂"

@lindinkosi_m said:

"This was your opportunity to call her by her name without any consequences. 🤣🤣"

@Steff stated:

"She's enjoying her life since you all grown up. It's her time! 🥰😂"

@zikodenamile commented:

"😂 Let her live her life bathong nezimpitshi zakhe."

@BalesengBaleKgabi shared:

"I stopped going to groove 2021 when I bumped into my nephews and they called me mmane during the people. 😭"

@NtetheleloKhanyile added:

"Mother is definitely a vibe, akazincishi 🤩"

New mom not giving up on groove

In another article, Briefly News reported that a new mom on TikTok shared how she can keep some of her fun adult activities.

The lady shared a hilarious clip of herself and her brother having a fun groove moment in their garage. Often, women have to drastically change their lives to accommodate their new baby.

