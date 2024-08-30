A woman on TikTok baffled Mzansi when she hopped on a trend that would expose her age and the number of children she has

Nikiwe Boniswa Changela shared that her life did not end when she was judged for having her third child at the age of 21

Social media users were outraged by the discovery as Chingana was too young to have any children at that age

A Mzansi lady, Nikiwe Boniswa Changela, shared that her life did not end when everyone judged her for having her third child at 21.

Mzansi was outraged by a lady who had her third child at 21. Image: @nikiwe.boniswa

Source: TikTok

Changela did this by hopping on a famous TikTok trend where people share unhinged information about themselves.

Mzansi outraged by 21-year-old mother of 3

There is no hiding that the world has apparent double standards when it comes to gender. These also fall under gender stereotypes and gender roles.

Women are expected to "save" themselves for marriage while men try out different "dishes", not to find "the one", but for the fun of it. A woman on TikTok proved to have been trying out her own "dishes" after sharing a bizarre fact about herself.

Nikiwe Boniswa Chingana hopped on a famous TikTok trend where social media users share baffling information about themselves to go viral. Chingana went viral for announcing that her life did bother her life did not end when people judged her for having her third child at the age of 21. She had kids with three different men and is now carrying her fourth for another man.

Her clip generated over 789K views, 77.6K likes, 3348 comments, and 1237 saves. She captioned her viral clip:

"Smiling 'cause life did not end when everyone judged me for having my third child at 21 years, with different baby daddies."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to 21-year-old with three children from different men

Social media users were stunned by the woman's behaviour and commented:

@Precious🎀was baffled:

"Their judgment is valid babe."

@Philela shared a story:

"A girl at school had a kid in grade 11 then had twins in matric."

@itsjust_fiction shared:

"They'll continue judging you but fact remains, they aren't gonna help you take care of those kids mos, feel free to have another one."

@Nikiwe Boniswa Changela added:

"I’m on my 4 pregnancy."

Netizens question how woman was left by 3 baby daddies

