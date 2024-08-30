A Mzansi baddie showed off her Mr Price haul on TikTok, but her sizzling body stole the show

The lady, Lungile, enhanced the appearance of every outfit with her tiny waist and toned legs as she switched from outfit to outfit

Social media users praised her structure as she tried on every outfit that complemented her physique

A woman on TikTok showed off her stunning body as she filmed a Mr Price haul. While she posted pictures of different looks, Mzansi appreciated her body.

Lungile enhanced the beauty of every outfit she had on, as her toned body was the perfect canvas.

Mzansi drools over baddie’s hot body during Mr Price haul

The fashion industry has slowly accepted evolution and started accommodating different body sizes. Plus-size women have been getting their flowers and positive representation on runways and fashion magazines.

Last year, Vogue’s model of the year was plus-size model Paloma Elsesser. The positive representation of different bodies has birthed many confident women who walk around in garments that they feel good in.

A Mzansi lady showed off her toned body during her Mr Price haul. Lungile tried on several looks that complemented her physique in a way that a mannequin would not.

She captured the attention of other women on TikTok, who praised her majestic structure. Lungile shared the haul on her TikTok with the caption:

“Don't walk, run to Mr Price."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s body goals on TikTok

Social media users were stunned by a baddie’s stunning figure during a Mr Price haul:

@tanzyd_shared her reality:

"The thing with Mr price, their clothes look nice on TikTok but when you get to the store? Tjo."

@Bongi Mokwena pointed out that her boy's doing all the work:

"We dont mind running to Mr price, problem ke body."

@Zee shared a bad review:

"I have the pants in the last slide. They gain weight after wearing them for 30 minutes but will go back after washing."

@Lu did not appreciate the bad timing:

"Why do they have nice things when we don't have money?"

@Nandy purity noticed a difference:

"Girl they don't look like that on me."

@Rustic_thehomecook complimented the lady:

"These fits were made with you in mind! 10/10."

Source: Briefly News