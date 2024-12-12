Sello Maake kaNcube Finally Responds After His Estranged Wife Allegedly Disclosed His HIV Status
- Sello Maake kaNcube has threatened legal action against those spreading allegations that he is HIV positive
- His estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, allegedly claimed their divorce was due to her negative HIV status, sparking concerns about disclosing someone's status publicly
- In a statement on his X page, Maake kaNcube emphasised the need to protect African family units and condemned the defamatory remarks
Veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube has broken his silence after recent allegations that he is HIV positive. The star issued a statement threatening to take legal action against his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe.
Sello Maake kaNcube threatens legal action
Sello Maake kaNcube is ready to sue those spreading defamatory claims against him. The Blood & Water actor made headlines and charted social media trends following allegations that his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, disclosed his HIV status.
A statement shared on the actor's X page noted that he plans to take legal action against those spreading the news. Part of the post read:
"December being a family month, I want to encourage and support family units that they should not be discouraged and humiliated by those who are paid and motivated to destroy African family units.
"I am aware of the defamatory statements made about me, and I am proceeding with legal action in this regard. This is to protect the African family unit."
What did Pearl Mbewe say about Sello Maake kaNcube?
Pearl Mbewe allegedly revealed that the thespian divorced her because of her negative HIV status. She added that they had stopped using protection because kaNcube wanted a child, but it failed.
Fans raised concerns about the legal concerns associated with disclosing a person's HIV status on social media.
Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe reveal shocking secrets
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sello Maake ka Ncube and his wife, Pearl Mbewe, are airing their dirty laundry following the end of their marriage. The couple, currently not seeing eye to eye, has revealed some shocking secrets about their lives together.
There is trouble in Sello Maake ka Ncube and Pearl Mbewe's paradise. The couple, going back and forth on social media, allegedly exposed what had been happening behind closed doors.
