Sello Maake kaNcube is reportedly taking legal action against his estranged wife

Pearl Mbewe recently came out accusing her husband of assault and giving her a chronic disease

Mzansi is stunned by the allegations, and netizens appear to have taken sides on the controversial matter

Sello Maake kaNcube is reportedly taking legal action against Pearl Mbewe. Image: sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Sello Maake kaNcube is apparently taking legal action against his wife after she made some horrifying allegations against him.

Sello Maake kaNcube reacts to wife's claims

It appears that things between once-love-birds, Sello Maake kaNcube and his wife, Pearl Mbewe, have turned from bad to worse.

Amid their separation, Pearl made serious claims against her estranged husband, alleging that he not only assaulted her but also gave her a chronic disease.

Seeing as though denying the allegations wasn't enough, the former Generations actor is said to be taking legal action against his former partner after nearly spending a weekend in jail after Mbewe opened an assault case against him.

According to ZiMoja, Sello is prepared to fight his ex in court:

"I will not stoop low and engage in this mud-slinging. I am consulting with my legal team regarding these matters."

Mzansi reacts to Sello Maake kaNcube allegations

Netizens are stunned and are taking Sello's side in the matter:

EMKEM_Mike argued:

"Maybe he was defending himself."

Philasande98_ defended Sello:

"We can't let our brother face false accusations for something we're not even certain he did."

kingzebra263 demanded:

"We need his side of the story before going any further."

Meanwhile, others defended Pearl and criticised Sello for allegedly putting his hands on her:

StHonorable called Sello out:

"What he did is uncalled for, and it's childish. Why did he beat her like this as if he was fighting another man? It's disheartening."

MakiMarish said:

"We do not stand with men who abuse women."

FootballStage_1 wrote:

"This is nonsense. He must be arrested."

LavitaSonOfGodd defended Pearl:

"No man must lay a hand on his wife, gf or any woman. This is so wrong; I stand with my sister."

Sello Maake kaNcube calls out Lebo Keswa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sello Maake kaNcube's claims against Lebo Keswa.

The former Skeem Saam actor alleged that Lebo hooked up with his ex, Pearl Mbewe, while they were separated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News