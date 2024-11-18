Sello Maake kaNcube denied allegations made by his estranged wife, Pearl Mbewe, including claims of assault and exposing her to a chronic illness

The veteran actor called the accusations unfounded and believes they are part of a coordinated effort to damage his reputation

Maake kaNcube threatened legal action, stating that he is consulting with his legal team to address the matter and will not engage in mudslinging

A lot is happening between veteran actor Sello Maake kaNcube and his estranged wife, Pearl. The thespian allegedly almost got arrested after his wife made shocking allegations about him.

Sello Maake kaNcube denies his wife's allegations

The drama between former Generations actor Sello Maake kaNcube and his wife is still far from over. The couple who made headlines after the actor accused his wife of dating Lebo Keswa are at it again.

According to ZiMoja, the actor poured cold water on the allegations that he assaulted Pearl when they were still married. Pearl Mbewe also dropped a bombshell after alleging that the award-winning star exposed her to a chronic illness. Maake kaNcube said the allegations were meant to tarnish his image.

"I firmly deny the allegations. It appears that this is a coordinated effort to create unfounded claims against me."

Sello Maake kaNcube threatens to take legal action against his wife

The actor noted that he has had enough of the baseless accusations against him. He said he is ready to consult with his legal team for a way forward in the matter against his former wife, Pearl Mbewe. He added:

"I will not stoop low and engage in this mud-slinging. I am consulting with my legal team regarding these matters."

