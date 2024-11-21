DJ Sbu is in a hot mess after the alleged child of the street vendor he humiliated sent him a message

The gentleman shared a powerful video calling Sbudah out on his behaviour and demanding that he fetch the MoFaya he gave his dad

While some netizens sympathised with the man, others believe he's not the vendor's real child but a clout-chaser

A man claiming to be the son of the street vendor DJ Sbu recently humiliated broke his silence.

Vendor's alleged child speaks out

In the days following the backlash DJ Sbu faced for criticising a street vendor for not selling MoFaya, it looks like things are getting worse for the Radio 2000 presenter.

A man claiming to be the vendor's son shared a video calling Sbu out on his behaviour while demanding that he fetches the MoFaya he gave his dad as an apology:

"My father wakes up early in the morning to hustle at the taxi ranks, and you decided to make a joke out of him for not selling your drink.

"And after your video trended, you had the nerve to apologise and give him a pack of MoFaya to sell; come fetch your MoFaya. We don't want it, and our clients don't either."

Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula, shared the video:

Here's what Mzansi said about the man's video

Netizens are shattered and demanded an apology from Sbu:

Ketso28 wrote:

"This is valid. That was very dehumanising, rude and uncalled for."

Madidimale1 demanded:

"@djsbu, go fetch your stuff, my brother, and apologise."

CreamQua admitted:

"This was very painful to watch."

Meanwhile, others aren't convinced that the man is the vendor's child, and believe that he's simply another clout-chaser:

nhlanhla_sh laughed:

"Haikhona, but this one looks older than the father."

Gert_LeNinja said:

"Valid points were made, but why does he look older than his alleged father?"

theboypostman was suspicious:

"I don’t trust any man crying in front of a camera. Can’t fool me. Sorry, that's not your pops."

DJ Sbu dragged for congratulating Chidimma Adetshina

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Sbu showing love to Chidimma Adetshina after her triumph in the Miss Universe pageant.

Mzansi criticised Sbu for not supporting Mia Le Roux after she withdrew from the contest.

