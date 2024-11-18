The South African DJ and radio presenter DJ Sbu recently faced backlash on social media

This was after the star shared a lengthy post congratulating the Miss Universe runner-up, Chidimma Adetshina, instead of Miss South Africa Mia

Many netizens weren't impressed with DJ Sbu's action of not including Mia in the congratulatory message

DJ Sbu congratulated Miss Universe runner-up Chidimma. Image: Hector Vivas/Luba Lesolle

The drama never ends as Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina again made headlines alongside the controversial DJ Sbu.

DJ Sbu congratulates Miss Universe runner-up Chidimma

The former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina became the talk of the town after the South African radio personality and businessman DJ Sbu decided to pen a lengthy congratulatory message to the Miss Universe runner-up.

This message, which he shared on his Instagram page, led DJ Sbu to face backlash for not including Miss SA Mia in the message despite her withdrawing from the contest due to "health issues."

The message reads:

"@chichi_vanessa @sakky_zie Congratulations to Africa's pride. Thank you to our Queens for not giving up on your dreams despite all the odds against you. We are very proud of you. Our little girls can believe their dreams are valid, all because of you #missuniverse #missuniverse2024."

See the post below:

Netizens drag DJ Sbu for his congratulatory message

Many netizens weren't pleased by DJ Sbu's post on social media as they felt that he should've added Mia to the message despite her withdrawal. Here's what they had to say:

happynessus questioned:

"Why didn’t you put Mia’s picture, but you have the SA flag on your post?"

lee_reloaded01 wrote:

"The question was, why doesn’t he post Mia? Why isn’t he also showing Mia some support, especially now that she’s down on her knees?"

kaliber_kb said:

"Bro wants to sell MoFaya in Zim and Nigeria."

linde_mulaudzi commented:

"You don't cease to amaze us, grootman. Chidimma is not a SAn, and it has been proven."

checkwhatsnext replied:

"Remove that South African flag…they said they don’t want her…they don’t get to share this win."

ncube.n wrote:

"Don’t involve us, please; she does not represent us; she stole from us."

