Miss Universe 2024 first runner-up Chidimma Adetshina continues to celebrate her historic success for her country, Nigeria, and the African continent. The star recently shared a powerful message following her return from the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

Chidimma Adetshina was roasted for claiming she shook the universe. Image: Hector Vivas

Chidimma Adetshina celebrates her historic win

A user with the handle @AldrinSampear on social media reposted a post of the controversial model claiming she shook the universe. Part of the post read:

"I came, I saw, and I shook the universe. Returning home as Miss Universe First Runner-Up and Miss Universe Africa & Oceania.I’m filled with immense gratitude for Nigeria and Africa for believing in me and helping me reclaim my dreams."

Mzansi roasts Chidimma Adetshina after her post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. South Africans reminded her about her stolen identity case, while others celebrated the beauty queen's success.

@PennyLebyane commented:

"There's a lot more still unfolding... The story continues."

@PressPlaySA said:

"She forgot to say “I got a fake SA Identity” 🤷🏾‍♂️"

@MonamaSolly added:

"I came, stole the identity of some poor Azanian, and went back home to Nigerian ... the rest is history. what a story of identity theft."

@AkanimiltonM noted:

"She forgot to say I also stole someone’s identity."

@Dr_Shiyaklenga added:

"Which universe did she shake, she stole an identity and she was caught."

@Olivia_LaGrange commented:

"Breaking the law is not something to be proud of, no matter how pretty your face."

@UnathiAfrika added:

"The hate this girl is receiving is really shocking. There are literally European and even Asian politicians in parliament busy making laws affecting people's lives every day, but this amount of hate is unbelievable. May she continue to soar to greater heights."

Chidimma Adetshina's Miss Universe wins revealed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Adetshina has been charting social media trends since she was crowned the first runner-up at the just-ended Miss Universe competition in Mexico.

The controversial model may not have won the crown, but she is not walking away empty-handed.

