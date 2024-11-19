Nigeria Welcomes Chidimma Adetshina Home After Miss Universe Triumph: “Chidimma Is Your Queen”
- Chidimma Adetshina received a hero's welcome in Nigeria upon her arrival from Mexico
- The beauty queen made her country proud in the Miss Universe pageant, where she was crowned the first runner-up
- Naija and South Africans battled over Chichi, with each country claiming her as its own
Nigeria recently welcomed Chidimma Adetshina after winning big at the Miss Universe pageant.
Inside Chidimma Adetshina's homecoming celebration
Former Miss South Africa contestant, Chidimma Adetshina, is on cloud nine after her triumph in the Miss Universe pageant.
Chichi was crowned the first runner-up, a first for a Nigerian contestant, and received a hero's welcome upon her arrival at the Silverbird Galleria in Lagos, Nigeria.
Supporters got to meet and take pictures with Chichi, who was gracious enough to give everyone an opportunity at her packed homecoming party, complete with balloons, a stunning welcome backdrop and traditional dancers:
Fans react to Chidimma Adetshina's homecoming
Supporters and fellow Nigerians congratulated Chichi, while some bashed South Africans:
nneamaka2016 was excited:
"Our national treasure is coming back home!"
bongieakujo trolled:
"To all the haters, eat your heart out! Whether you like it or not, Chidimma is your queen. I'm talking to you, South Africa."
leloe09 posted:
"People have to learn a lot from this, that other organisation could not make it to the finish line after all the rejection to Chichi."
successpropertymanagers wrote:
"If she had contested as Miss South Africa, I'm sure she would have not come this far. If I were South African, I would put my tail between my legs and hide under the bed for a week."
Meanwhile, some South Africans trolled Nigerians by claiming Chichi as their own after her victory:
brianta_xx trolled:
"South African talent at its best!"
1001mpumie said:
"She is ours; she was born in South Africa. Come back home; your real home. We forgive your family."
brianta_xx posted:
"We gave you a girl from South Africa, and ya'll make the Top 2, then give us so much attitude? Like it or not, Chidimma is a South African. No DNA, just RSA."
Fans demand Chidimma Adetshina documentary
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video detailing Chidimma Adetshina's story.
Fans demanded Netflix to release a film about the beauty queen's journey and how things turned around for her.
