A netizen beautifully narrated Chidimma Adetshina’s inspiring rise to the first runner-up of Miss Universe

The video covered her tough journey, from stepping back from Miss SA to making history for Nigeria

Fans are hyped by Chidimma and even demanding her story be turned into a book or a feature film

Chidimma Adetshina’s inspiring journey to Miss Universe gave fans all the feels. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Who doesn’t love an inspiring story? Chidimma Adetshina’s journey from rejection to Miss Universe's first runner-up is exactly that.

A TikTokker @official_mr.ay detailed her rise to fame, and the video left fans proud and admiring her resilience.

Chidimma uses rejection to succeed

The fan highlighted the challenges the beauty queen overcame. From Chidimma facing social media backlash to her decision to withdraw from the Miss SA pageant.

Instead, she pivoted, took the crown as Miss Nigeria, and went on to make history as the highest-placed Nigerian contestant in Miss Universe history.

Watch the video below:

Fans excited for Chidimma Adetshina

Chidimma's supporters want her to keep shining. Many are demanding her story be immortalised.

See some comments below:

@BabyGurl💅 stated:

"Netflix Nigeria give us a movie on her journey. ❤️❤️❤️"

@Echoo001 pointed out:

"She’s gradually taking the shine from the winner."

@Tibash mentioned:

"Very beautiful and inspiring story. Keep shining Chichi."

@KunleWilliams681 commented:

"She will be remembered as a great pan-African long after her physical beauty fades with age. Her inner beauty will live on."

@hopehope609 shared:

"I can't wait for her book."

@GentleSteven wrote:

"Nollywood should make a movie on her story. Let's give Funke Akindele a chance to produce this movie."

@100%african commented:

"Her story is inspiring. 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@DianCampbell added:

"This minor setback was the greatest comeback. Congratulations, you were absolutely amazing."

Chidimma Adetshina’s Miss Universe prizes revealed

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Adetshina has been charting social media trends since she was crowned the first runner-up at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico.

The controversial model may not have won the crown, but she is not walking away empty-handed. The SA-born model, crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, will walk away with mouth-watering prizes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News