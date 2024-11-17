Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina shared a moving message before the Miss Universe competition

Her heartfelt words on the Instagram post reflected her journey, resilience, and the support from Nigerians

Fans celebrated her courage in the comments, calling her a beacon of hope and pride for her country

Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina's heartfelt message before stepping onto the Miss Universe stage moved many fans.

Chidimma speaks about her challenges

In the Instagram post, the controversial beauty queen reflected on the challenges she faced, and what kept her going.

"Many wonder why I didn’t stop. Many asked, 'Why not let it be for now? Your life might be at risk.” Some questioned, “Why isn’t she giving up? Does she crave the clout?' I sat back, overwhelmed with so many unanswered questions as life moved faster than I could process.

Power of dreams inspires Miss Nigeria

Chidimma said her dreams kept her going and expressed deep gratitude to Nigerians for having her back.

"To my dearest Nigerians, with open arms, you carried me on wheels made of the purest love and intentions. I still cannot fully comprehend the reasons, but what matters most is that you’ve given me a second chance at life. For a moment, my life flashed before my eyes, but in the next breath, Nigeria refueled my purpose and my reason to live."

She claimed the first runner-up position, with Denmark's Victoria Kjær Theilvig crowned the winner. Chidimma also made history as the first Nigerian to secure the first runner-up spot at the Miss Universe pageant.

Her followers wasted no time flooding the comments with love. From congratulatory messages to pure pride, they appreciated her heartfelt words.

@ofentses stated:

"You were robbed! It’s as simple as that. Miss universe has turned into a rubbish organization yes I am bitter!"

@itspamela.xo posted:

"It’s giving queen energy. 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@hobems:

"My Queen tonight is yours! 🙌🙌🙌 Shine, Smile and walk with poise. ❤️❤️❤️ We are proud of you❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@tsar_nie mentioned:

"Thank you for not giving up. ❤️"

@chefli_'s commented:

"You did exceptionally well baby girl! 🇳🇬😍 Wow!. My heart is bursting right now. So proud of you. ❤️👑"

@_uchechukwu's said:

"Congratulations dear you did great and made us proud. 🙌"

@iris__k21 wrote:

"First runner up, not bad! Congratulations girl! You made history! Love you."

@emeraldposh1 added:

"Our winner!! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬👑👑 2nd out of 125! Girl you've made us proud! You made history! 👏"

Reflection on Chidimma After Miss SA’s withdrawal

In another article, Briefly News reported that Mia le Roux withdrew from the Miss Universe competition due to vertigo. The SABC was scheduled to broadcast the Miss Universe pageant on SABC 3.

South Africans rallied behind Mia le Roux, who had to prioritise her health amid the Miss Universe pageant. The SABC made a drastic choice following her withdrawal.

