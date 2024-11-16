The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) made a major decision after Miss South Africa Mia le Roux withdrew from the Miss Universe competition

The Miss Universe pageant was meant to be broadcast on SABC so that locals could support Mia le Roux

Miss South Africa 2024 was the first deaf contestant to participate in the Miss Universe pageant, but her journey came to a sudden halt

Mia le Roux withdrew from the Miss Universe competition due to vertigo. The SABC was scheduled to broadcast the Miss Universe pageant on SABC 3.

The Miss Universe pageant will not be broadcast by the SABC following Miss SA Mia le Roux's withdrawal. Images: @chichi_vanessa / @mialerouxx / Instagram / Misha Jordaan / Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Africans rallied behind Mia le Roux, who had to prioritise her health amid the Miss Universe pageant. The SABC made a drastic choice following her withdrawal.

SABC avoids Miss Universe

The SABC announced that S3 would no longer broadcast Miss Universe on 17 November 2024. The message followed news that South Africa would not be represented in that international beauty competition.

What you need to know about Miss SA’s journey to Miss Universe

The Miss SA competition was marred by controversy after former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina's nationality was questioned.

Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from the Miss SA competition after allegations of fraudulent South African citizenship and later competed as Miss Universe Nigeria.

Mia Le Roux was crowned Miss South Africa following the massive backlash Chidimma received as a Miss SA finalist.

South Africans had high expectations for the Miss Universe pageant since Mia le Roux was the first deaf contestant to win Miss SA and the first to be in the global beauty competition.

SA reflects on Chidimma Adetshina

Some online users could not help but reflect on the past Miss South Africa drama leading up to the Miss Universe pageant. A netizen complained that South Africa was not represented at Miss Universe and posted a video of Chidimma at the competition. Online users debated whether South Africans had ruined their chances of being represented at Miss Universe since Chidimma is still in the running for Miss Universe.

@NgomaneHopewell asked:

"Is she Tsonga, Zulu, Pedi, Tswana, Ndebele, Venda, or what? I've never heard of a Chidimma surname in South Africa since I was born."

@Rakgadi_EM argued:

"You see the people we debate with. Chidimma is not her surname, bathong."

@Rabs2013 disagreed:

"We'd rather not be represented than to be represented by criminals and fraudsters."

@kheswa_thenjiwe wondered:

"We lost her? How? She was never ours."

@JojoMcebisi declared:

"We couldn't be represented by a Nigerian."

@DocPhuti added:

"No ways a Nigerian was going to represent us. Wa gafa, rakgadi? (Are you crazy?)"

@then_finally wrote:

"What did South Africa lose, exactly?"

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Mia Le Roux's Miss Universe exit

Briefly News previously reported Ntsiki Mazwai has expressed criticism of Mia Le Roux. In the past, she was vocal about supporting Chidimma Adetshina.

Following the statement, the Miss Universe South Africa organisation shared an update on Mia Le Roux's health concerns.

The podcaster has been a fan of Chidimma Adetshina. She has spoken against the online bullies who dragged Chidimma. After she withdrew from Miss South Africa, Ntsiki assured her that bigger doors would open.

Source: Briefly News