Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux announced her decision to exit from the Miss Universe pageant

Mia Le Roux had mentioned health concerns as the main reason she had to withdraw from the beauty competition

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to this news and shared her opinion, which she quickly retracted

It is no secret that Ntsiki Mazwai was not a huge fan of Mia Le Roux. She was mostly vocal about supporting Chidimma Adetshina.

Mia Le Roux's decision to withdraw sparked a reaction from Ntiski Mazwai. Image: @mialerouxx/@miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Miss Universe SA provides update on Mia Le Roux's health

Following the statement, the Miss Universe South Africa organisation shared an update on Mia Le Roux's health concerns.

@missuniverseza said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"An Update: Mia, because of her condition within the past two weeks, has been suffering from severe vertigo. As we are all aware deafness affects balance, the decision to withdraw was not an easy one."

Mazwai quickly reacted to the news but deleted her tweet.

Ntsiki Mazwai always a Chidimma fan

The podcaster has always been a fan of Chidimma Adetshina. She has always spoken against the online bullies who dragged Chidimma. After she withdrew from Miss South Africa, Ntsiki assured her that bigger doors would open.

On X, Mazwai said more opportunities will arise for Chidimma in the future. "Askies nana. A bigger door will open for you."

Ntsiki's support for Mia never stopped, even after the Department of Home Affairs shared their intentions to charge her and her mother criminally. Mazwai said this was a cry for help.

"What South Africans are doing to Chidima is a cry for help. The child is broken and so hurt and hurting others. What’s up?"

Mzansi reacts to Mia's exit from Miss Universe

This is how some people reacted to the news:

@Thuso1Africa shared:

"Fellow Africans, just a quick update. Miss SA Mia Le Roux has withdrawn from Miss Universe competition. The event will be live on TV on Sunday at 4am CAT. Queen Chidimma for the win🥳"

@mbali_ndlela said:

"Praying for Miss SA, Mia's speedy recovery. It must have been so hard to compete in Miss Universe while feeling unwell, and I hope she doesn't blame herself for not being able to continue.🤍"

@SA_Tourism1 questioned:

"This is the second contestant to withdraw from the peagent what's really going on there."

@LulamaAnderson exclaimed:

"Miss South Africa Mia LeRoux has to pull out of Miss universe due to sickness. This is crazy. Chidimma might win."

@Ofentse_Kgab shared:

"Thoughts and prayers go to Mia Le Roux as she withdraws from the competition to focus on her health. We support you unconditionally."

Chidimma on pulling out of Miss SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma Adetshina opened up about the Miss SA contest and her journey in the competition.

She revealed that it was an awful experience for her, especially after local citizens called for her removal after secrets about her past were revealed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News