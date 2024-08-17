Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts after seeing how well Chidimma Adesthina is doing in the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant

Chidimma Adesthina was a finalist in Miss South Africa until there was a major controversy about her citizenship

Ntsiki Mazwai chimed in on the recent developments about Chidimma Adesthina, who entered Miss Universe Nigeria

Chidimma Adesthina is back in the headlines since moving on from Miss South Africa. The controversial past Miss South Africa finalist left the competition after her mother was accused of identity theft.

Ntsiki Mazwai believes Adetshina is getting votes in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant because South Africans feel guilty. Image: @chihi_vanessa / @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

MissUniverse Nigeria extended an invitation to Chidimma Adesthina so that she could compete, and she accepted. Ntsiki Mazwai shared her reaction to how South Africans have supported Chidimma Adesthina in the Nigerian competition.

Ntsiki Mazwai amazed by SA's Chidimma Adesthina support

Chidimma Adesthina is having a successful run in Miss Universe Nigeria. Ntsiki Mazwai commented on how well she's doing, stating that South Africans are voting out of guilt over the vitriol Chidimma faced. Read the post below:

SA slams Ntsiki Mazwai's criticism

Many people disagreed with Ntsiki Mazwai, stating that South Africans are demonstrating that they've never disliked Chidimma Adesthina. Read the comments below:

@Minyengentima said:

"Sesi is seriously not getting the memo."

@Da_blacksheep_ commented:

"If you don't get it,forget about it."

@Alulu25 wrote:

"Guilty for what? South Africans are just trolling Nigerians, there is nothing to this story."

@king_meeka wondered:

"Have you guys noticed that Ntsiki doesn't understand South Africans?"

@MemeCIC explained:

"It's not guilty conscious. It's a gesture that we were never against the lady personally. We werr against rewarding a beneficiary of fraud. It's that simple really. We are just happy we managed to help her get home. That's it."

@BlessingNguban8 disagreed with Ntsiki:

"Lol you don’t get it do you?"

Petition against Miss SA finalist Chidinma taken down, SA upset

Briefly News previously reported that Chidinma Adetshina caused an uproar on social media when she entered Miss South Africa. The beauty pageant competitor is the daughter to a Nigerian father and a South African mom with Mozambican roots.

South Africans have expressed that they are uncomfortable with Chidinma Adetshina's participation in Miss South Africa 2024. Some have taken extra steps to ensure that their voices are heard by Miss South Africa.

A now-removed petition started on Change.org was aimed at disqualifying Chidinma Adetshina from running for Miss South Africa because of her nationality. According to The South African, the petition had garnered over 3,000 signatures before it was removed for unclear reasons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News