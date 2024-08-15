Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's confirmation of her participation in the upcoming Miss Universe Nigeria has been divisive

The recent past Miss South Africa finalist took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce accepting the pageant invitation

Adetshina's announcement was met with mixed reactions as online users expressed controversial and constructive views

Chidimma Adetshina has set her eyes on the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, sparking a new debate. Images: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Recent past Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's choice to accept the Miss Universe Nigeria invitation has stirred a new pot.

The latest in the saga, which began with a tumult over her participation in SA's national beauty contest due to her questionable nationality, sees a faction of online users blasting her for now choosing to contest the Nigerian pageant.

Chidimma Adetshina's divisive Nigerian pageant

The new debate again drew reactions from all and sundry, including the Nigerian community, after Adetshina withdrew from Miss SA last week.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a post on X, @Akin_Official roasted Adetshina, expressing:

"Terrible idea if you ask me. [It] reinforces that she's not a South African despite her birth certificate and international passport. If she doesn't win in Nigeria, that even makes it worse. Left to battle with identity stigma."

Her choice to step aside from Miss SA following the Patriotic Alliance's (PA) court application to influence this outcome was quickly followed by Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 extending an invitation.

The suspense that gripped the pageantry community in the days after on whether she would choose to participate was finally lifted on Wednesday, 14 August, when the 23-year-old model accepted the invitation.

Taking to her Instagram, an excited Adetshina uploaded a video confirming her acceptance, saying she looked forward to the journey.

"I've received an invite from the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant organisers, Silverbird Group. I say this with great excitement: I've decided to participate in the [contest].

"I understand the expectations and responsibilities [of] this title, and I'm so excited to embark on this journey. And I want to say thank you so much for the opportunity," Adetshina gushed.

Not everyone shared her excitement.

Some outspoken voices took a bite of the cherry by sharing their two cents on what they thought this meant, while others trashed it as a downright bad idea.

Mixed views on pageant take-up

Briefly News scanned the reactions to @Akin_Official's post, which garnered almost 700,000 views 27 hours since publishing.

It attracted 4700 likes, 1100 reposts and nearly 600 replies.

@OfficialSamkayz wrote:

"Her being SA doesn’t take away her Nigerian citizenship. She [is] Nigerian by origin. She can claim either or both."

@sewelankoana said:

"Bathi if she doesn’t win in Nigeria, we take her to Mozambique."

@kachi_nnochiri reacted:

"Nope. It doesn't reinforce that. She's South African, and she's Nigerian. Akin to a footballer who has played for the English U20 and is now representing the Super Eagles."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News