Former Big Brother South Africa housemate Ashley Ogle has been getting lots of love on social media since her eviction

Ashley Ogle's supporters responded positively to her launch of a fundraising page since leaving the reality TV show

Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) viewers recently celebrated the progress that Ashley Ogle made with her GoFundMe

Ashley Ogle is not letting eviction from BBMzansi get in her way of getting a type of cash prize. The former BBMzansi cast mate here has been using a GoFundMe to let her fans show her support with cash donations.

'BBMzansi's Ashley Ogle's fans have fundraised more than a quarter of a million rand for her. Image: AfrikanChefZA

Source: Twitter

Ashley Ogle's GoFundMe progress was trending on X. People were in awe over how much she has raised thanks to helpful supporters.

Ashley Ogle makes money

The official GoFundMe page created by Ashley Ogle has raised more than R385,000 thanks to donations from all around the world. The campaign aims to raise R887, 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle romance blossoms

Briefly News reported that Ashley rose to popularity when viewers became invested in her romantic relationship with one of the housemates. Ashley was close to Sweet Guluva, who is still in the house and has become a fan favorite.

Ashley Ogle had fans raving after hinting that she and Sweet Guluva may walk down the aisle. The housemate sat down for an interview where she pledged her support for Sweet Guluva, saying she wants him to win so he could pay for her lobola.

'BBMzansi's Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle became a couple on 'BBMzansi'. Image: @BhunganeSiphesi / X

Source: Twitter

SA fans celebrate Ashley Ogle

Online users took to social media to rave about how much money Ashley's supporters have raised. Ashley's fans praised her and many remarked that she deserved the cash donations.

@NothandoMa34293 said:

"Yeah man ASHLEY deserves this 👏 MY girl is blessed to have yall as fans tle🥺"

@Geraliamtut commented:

"Ashley deserves this and so much more 🔥🔥😭🙏🙏God bless us guys we can reach 50% by Sunday finale fam yes we can join voting groups and sell votes."

@Mzzfelcy added:

"Ahh y'all just made me emotional.. I remember when they said we could never go beyond 17% See God showing out for His daughter Ashley. Ahhhh thank you guys oo."

@thabelomaanda wrote:

"Ashley is blessed with focused fans. Wow!"

@iamcici_c cheered:

"Ashley bagged the best family ♠️ everyone is trying to push the GFM or her socials💯when they said we can’t reach 300k and here we are🥺 God bless you all for the love🙏🏽 just IG post today got us to 222k cry blad."

Ashley Ogle addresses pregnancy rumours

Briefly News previously reported that former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle has finally answered Mzansi's burning questions about her exit from the show. According to various reports on social media, Ashley left because she was pregnant.

Ashley Ogle's eviction from Big Brother Mzansi has been a trending topic on social media. The star, who was previously accused of causing trouble in the house and even sparking racist remarks, had become a fan favourite.

Many were outraged when she was evicted as her romance with fellow housemate Sweet Guluva was only starting to blossom. Others even speculated that Ashley had left the show because she was pregnant.

Source: Briefly News