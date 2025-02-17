Cassper Nyovest recently showed love to Big Brother Mzansi stars, Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva

The rapper acknowledged their latest video playing his song, and had fans raving over his message

Supporters of the couple raved over Mufasa's stamp of approval for Sweet Ashley

Cassper Nyovest sent a shout-out to ‘BB Mzansi’ couple, Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva. Images: casspernyovest, Mdzurai_Msibi

Supporters are convinced that Cassper Nyovest approves of Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle's relationship after sending them a shout-out.

Cassper Nyovest reacts to Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle's video

The new Big Brother Mzansi it couple, Sweet Guluva and Ashley Ogle, have been topping social media trends with their sweet romance, and it looks like everybody approves of their relationship.

Rapper, Cassper Nyovest, recently sent the couple a shout-out after watching a video montage by manon_and_namjoon of their photos with his new track, Kusho Bani, used as the theme song.

Cassper Nyovest sent a shout-out to Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva. Image: casspernyovest

Mufasa not only reposted the clip but also commented with a now-famous line from the song:

"Hosh karamaima!"

Twitter (X) shared screenshots of Cassper's interactions with the video:

Mzansi raves over Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva

Fans showed love to the couple, excited that even Cassper approved of their ship:

sokhulu_zama said:

"It's been approved even by the Gods."

YungDream_Gee cheered:

"The national couple has been approved!"

Ch4o500 was stunned:

"Not Cassper approving this ship."

Maria5499141844 added:

"And he also posted them on his story on TikTok."

icy4rejoice declared:

"It’s not maybe, not probably, but definitely! #SweetAshely."

Vee_Canvas_Life trolled:

"And that other fanbase was bragging about Emtee, iyohh haa!"

Nhlanhl74272991 showed love to Cassper:

"One thing about Nyovest? He dedicates his time to supporting people who support his TikTok sounds, and you know what? I love him! #BBMzansi."

ga_nomali responded:

"Africa Ship, Woolies Ship! Everyone approves except miserable people."

Leenotnow_hr bragged:

"And he commented twice, by the way."

Ashley Ogle sends message to fans

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ashley Ogle's heartfelt message to her supporters.

Fans were brought to tears when the former Big Brother Mzansi housemate expressed her gratitude for their undying support.

