Ashley Ogle might have exited the Big Brother Mzansi house, however, her presence is still felt

The remaining housemate, Sweet Guluva made sure she felt the love on Valentine's Day

Fans were warmed by Sweet Guluva's gesture and kind words to Ashley Ogle, saying he is the sweetest guy ever

Sweet Guluva lived up to his name on Valentine's Day when he made evicted housemate Ashley Ogle's day extra special.

Sweet Guluva's made Ashley Ogle's Valentine's Day extra special. Image: odedanilo on X, ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Sweet Guluva gushes over evicted Ashley Ogle

A fan quoted Sweet Guluva gushing over Ashley saying, "I didn’t like kissing in public but she made it enjoyable, she kissed me everywhere and in any situation. She’s sweet, kind and loving and respected me so much," he gushed.

The fan ended the message by saying, "Happy Valentine's Day Ashley Ogle from your man," the post reads.

A viewer @Ohemaa_akyaa89 posted the X video:

When Ashley got evicted, Sweet Guluva was one of the people who broke down and cried for Ashley.

The two had gotten closer inside the house and had created some everlasting memories.

Fans gush over Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva

This is how some of Ashley's fans reacted to the sweet message.

@NtswayiThembela gushed:

"This healed my heart."

@annie_tarh1998 shared:

"I really hope she sees this."

@NomzamoMzobe claimed:

"They will not vote for Sweet Guluva only because he praised Ashley, watch them."

@ItzYrgrl14849 pointed out:

"He's the only one who saw the angel side of Ashley even though he knew her devil one before."

@plady2398 cried:

"Sweet Guluva and Ashley please make it work outside please😭"

@laphosha1 said:

"I'm crying awwwww. He changed the whole perception about Ashley. Thank you sweet Guluva."

@Nomsa_Siba replied:

"I remember her running away from the birds in the house saying she got sick at work because of birds. He listens."

Ashley Ogle assures fans it is not the end of her journey after eviction

In a previous report from Briefly News, not-so-fan favourite Big Brother Mzansi housemate Ashley Ogle, got evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

Her former housemates voted her out and this sent her fans into a downward spiral. However, following her exit, she shared a video where she assured them that it was not the end for her.

