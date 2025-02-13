Reality TV star Ashley Ogle was the latest housemate to get evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house

This comes after her former housemates voted her out and this sent her fans into a downward spiral

Just recently, Ashley shared a video where she assured them that it was not the end for her

Following her eviction, Ashley Ogle sent a special shout-out to her fans, called the Ash Angelz and assured them that it was not the end.

Ashley bids adieu to Big Brother Mzansi

After her shocking eviction, voted for by her former housemates, Ashley Ogle's fans were up in arms. She was not a sore loser though, as she shared a video dedicated to her fans, thanking them for holding her down.

The video was shared by @BigBrotherMzansi on their X page.

Ashley shares GoFundMe details

When MacG's favourite housemate got evicted, her Instagram page shared details about where fans could donate via GoFundMed Me page.

"Good morning, Ash Angelz! It is the end of the road for Ash-ley in the Big Brother House, but what an amazing journey it has been! She is truly grateful for the incredible experience and all your love and support along the way. Now, it is just the beginning of something new and even greater.

You asked for a GoFundMe, and we listened — thank you so much for your cooperation and unwavering support. Ash-ley sees all the love, and she loves you right back!"

Ashley Ogle shared a message to her fans following her exit from the 'BB Mzansi' house. Image: @ashleyogle98

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Ashley's video

Mzansi was in shock that Ashley was indeed evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house.

@GodfatherLino was in disbelief:

"I thought it was a prank, so she’s really out."

@MmathuleB said:

"She's really out, man."

@symply_kimm said:

"We love you, baby."

@thabelomaanda cursed:

"Biggie you will crumble."

@wise30152072 joked:

"May Ashley’s eviction happen every week oroo monthly."

@ChrisEcxel102 cried:

"Big Brother won't enter heaven. What y'all did to Ashley can't be undone."

Sweet Guluva cries after Ashley Ogle was voted out

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ashley Ogle exited the Big Brother Mzansi house, and her fans were disappointed by Biggie.

One of the people she was closest to, Sweet Guluva, was saddened by her exit, and he even broke down and cried.

