Ashley Ogle has been evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi house, and her fans were left shocked and livid

Her man in the house, Sweet Guluva, was sad over her exit, and he even broke down and cried

Fans were heartbroken to see Sweet Guluva breaking down, and many are happy to see him protect her image even after her exit

'Big Brother Mzansi's latest eviction saw Sweet Guluva breaking down over Ashley Ogle. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Instagram

Things are heating up on Big Brother Mzansi. After Ashley Ogle exited the house in a surprising eviction, Sweet Guluva was left with a huge void in his heart.

Sweet Guluva emotional over Ashley Ogle's exit

Ashley Ogle has officially exited the Big Brother Mzansi house. The shocking eviction was at the hands of the housemates. This made her man, Sweet Guluva, so emotional that he shed a tear or two. @BigBrotherMzansi posted a photo on X.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When a housemate, Jojo, asked him how he felt about Ashley's exit, Sweet Guluva said they were very close, so he felt lonely.

"I feel alone and lonely because we were always together but I will get through it," he responded. He also added, " I don’t mind catching strays for Ashley cos she’s the person I am with so I don’t care."

Below is an Instagram video showing Sweet Guluva and Ashley's most loved-up moments together.

Sweet Guluva also made history when he was voted as head of house in the series premiere.

'Big Brother Mzansi's Sweet Guluva was heartbroken over Ashley Ogle's eviction. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: UGC

Fans react to Sweet Guluva's love for Ashely Ogle following exit

This is how Mzansi peeps reacted to Sweet Guluva's love for Ashley Ogle.

@visse_ss said:

"Yesterday, Melino showed great support for Sweet Guluva. Let's not forget about him."

@Ohemaa_akyaa89 praised:

"What a man Sweet Guluva is! And I love how he recognizes that Ashley's instincts never failed."

@a_jei20 said:

"Ashley is still controlling him from the outside. Oh Sweet Guluva the man you are, he's not throwing her under the bus. I know Ashley will smile when he sees this."

@Bongekile920283 mentioned:

"He is aware of these people Ashley was observant of this because they will keep coming but I trust how he was raised. He loves her so much."

@SneDlax2 cried:

"He is so selfless, that he didn't even want to take credit for reprimanding her to stop certain this, he is saying she decided by herself. Ahh Guluva is making sure no one will go and spread negative information about his girl."

@baah48077 angrily said:

"Now that Ashley's gone, her haters have finally gotten what they wanted. They can finally breathe a sigh of relief and congratulate each other. Well, congratulations to some girls in the house, I guess."

MacG gushes over Ashley Ogle

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG said his favourite housemate on the reality series Big Brother Mzansi is 26-year-old Ashley Ogle.

MacG gushed over Ashley's beauty and nature and how she handled her feud with another housemate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News