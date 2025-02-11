Donald recently teased Mzansi claiming that he had gotten married to Lwah Ndlunkulu

The singers recently shot a music video for their latest single, Indlelenhle , and fans are going crazy over it

Fans raved over the "love birds" and couldn't get enough of their new song together

Donald and Lwah Ndlunkulu shot a music video for their new song. Images: donaldindenial, ndlunkulu_sa

Source: Instagram

You heard it here first! Donald and Lwah Ndlunkulu have made it official and are now Mr and Mrs In Denial - well, kind of.

Donald and Lwah Ndlunkulu shoot music video

Singers, Donald and Lwah Ndlunkulu, recently announced their collaboration ahead of the Denial singer's new album, Train of Love 2.

The pair not only released an anthem for Valentine's Day, but they also shot a music video to match, and were dressed in wedding attire getting ready for their big day.

Donald and Lwah Ndlunkulu got married in their new music video. Image: donaldindenial

Source: Instagram

Donald teased Mzansi with photos from the shoot, thanking their families and supporters for showing them love on his special day with his talented "wife":

"Me and my wife would like to thank everyone for making our special day extra special.

"Thank you all for the well wishes, uLwah nomndeni wonke bayabonga."

Mzansi shows love to Donald and Lwah Ndlunkulu

Fans are ecstatic about Donald and Lwah's new song:

docaus said:

"Fire! When two talents meet, they make a fire collaboration. I'm about to lock a song on repeat."

kan.lunika wrote:

"What a beautiful song! Indlelenhle."

neowhite1 commented:

"Beautiful music video."

Meanwhile, others wondered if the pair actually got married:

proff__ab was confused:

"Is this a music video or?"

memehmatoetoe was shocked:

"I didn’t see it coming, I still can’t believe my eyes."

nathi3820 wrote:

"What? Ndlunkulu and Donald?"

el_izabeth896 said:

"It must be a music video, right? My beloved crush can't do this to us in the month of love. Heartbreak is a no."

warren.4519 advised:

"Respect her, don't misuse her. One thing about love is that we don't appreciate it when it is around; we only realise its importance when it's gone. Congratulations."

