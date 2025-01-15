Donald has officially revealed the first artist featured in his upcoming album, Train of Love 2

The Denial hitmaker shared that Lwa Ndlunkulu would make an appearance in his project, and sparked a frenzy of reactions

Mzansi raved over the announcement as many fans couldn't wait to finally listen to the album

Donald featured Lwah Ndlunkulu in his 'Train of Love 2' album. Images: donaldindenial, ndlunkulu_sa

Lwa Ndlunkulu is set to appear in Donald's upcoming album, and fans are anticipating all kinds of magic.

Donald announces album feature

Donal is gearing up to release his anticipated album, Train of Love 2, and shared a special surprise with his supporters.

Donald revealed the first artist to feature in his new album, 'Train of Love 2.' Image: donaldindenial

The singer revealed his album's first guest appearance, and it's none other than platinum-selling Afro-pop singer, Lwah Ndlunkulu.

The project is the sequel to Donald's debut album from 2012, which featured hits like Denial and I Deserve, and it's clear that fans are in for something special this time around.

Donald posted a snippet listening to his new song with Lwah as he prepares for his album release on 7 February 2025:

"The first artist featured on the Train of Love 2 album is @ndlunkulu_sa. The album drops on 7 Feb. #TOL2Features."

Here's what Mzansi said about Donald's announcement

Netizens cheered and couldn't wait to hear the album and Donald's song with Lwah:

khalil_moyo cheered:

"Wow! I love this woman, and I once asked you to collaborate with her; my dream came true! Thank you so much."

welilewami said:

"You know what!? I’m already loving this album before it’s released."

Brownsteezzy wrote:

"Excellent choice! If you can bless us with Lady Amar as well, I would be eternally indebted to you."

nqoerhpearl was excited:

"You know what? We are ready!"

yopstar05 hyped Donald up:

"Okay, okay! Hay, ukwatile, D!"

MrSifundo quoted the lyrics:

"'Ngisengubeni emhlophe qwa, amakhasi ebhayibheli ayapheqwa bahlanganisa mina nawe.' Lwah Ndlunkulu! #TOL2Features #TrainOfLove2."

MalopeMak suggested:

"Would you consider featuring a gospel group on your album? You’d make a great song."

