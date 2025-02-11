New kids on the block, Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele, once again looked cosy in the latest photos

Love is definitely in the air. Singers Naledi Aphiwe and her rumoured bae Mawelele stunned in more loved-up pictures on social media.

Naledi and her boo post cosy snaps

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele continue to share couple goals content on social media. In yet another Instagram post, the two "love birds" looked cosy and smitten.

In her latest Instagram photo, Naledi Aphiwe said she and Mawelele were best friends as they wore matching clothes.

"Twinning with my best friend @mawelele__"

Is Naledi Aphiwe dating Mawelele?

In a twist, Naledi Aphiwe and Mawele released their highly anticipated single, Romeo and Juliet, on Wednesday, 22 January. The song has been receiving rave reviews from fans.

After announcing the song's release, Naledi Aphiwe said, "Romeo and Juliet Out is out now on all digital platforms. Thank you for the continuous support."

However, prior to that, the two had been posting cosy photos as part of their promo run for the song.

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele released a new song. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Fans react to Naledi and Mawelele's photo

This is what some users had to say about the new cosy photos:

@asibongile.ndlovu said:

"If you're looking for Naledi she's out here gallivanting with her man."

@ntlentle added:

"My faves. Ahiwe please do Youube channel."

@mandla-sibuke cried:

"It's definitely a music video."

@zakhona_zee said:

"Another day. Another post."

@MAHLE89 said:

"This relationship. I am not right."

nonie joked:

"It won't matter in heaven. I am just joking. You guys look great."

@prudencedlamini mentioned:

"Love is beautiful thing."

@qhama gushed:

"Wow! I love you guys so much. Your love is burning right."

vuyokazi said:

"Whats up my favorite couple? You guys are definitely couple of the month."

@sibingiseni shared:

"My favorite couple."

Naledi Aphiwe achieves Bachelor's Pass following Matric exams

In a previous report from Briefly News, Naledi Aphiwe was excited when she received her results for her 2024 matric year.

She obtained a bachelor's pass, and her fans flooded her with congratulatory messages.

