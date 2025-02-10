Global site navigation

Dr Malinga Buys His Wife a Brand-New Car for Valentine’s Day, SA Reacts to the Video
Celebrities

Dr Malinga Buys His Wife a Brand-New Car for Valentine’s Day, SA Reacts to the Video

by  Rae Seleme 2 min read
  • Veteran musician Dr Malinga topped Twitter trends on Monday when he bought a new car for his wife
  • In a video shared on X, Malinga is seen surprising his wife with her new car for Valentine's Day
  • South Africans asked for their donations back after seeing his wife's new car, while some congratulated her

Dr Malinga's wife receives a new vehicle
Musician Dr Malinga buys his wife a brand-new car. Image: Mashiane_ZA
Source: Twitter

Popular musician Dr Malinga, who made headlines after buying a R2 million car recently bought a new vehicle for his wife.

The veteran artist's latest video comes after he asked South Africans for donations and slammed reports that he bought a new McLaren.

X user @KabeloMohlah02 shared a video of the musician gifting his wife a new car.

In the video, the artist is heard asking his wife to close her eyes and surprises her with a new car.

South Africans react to video

jhbaxhj@Pretty__Geek said:

"I could have sworn he was asking for donations 2 minutes ago. Anyways, Good for them."

sjkzdbn@Makavelli_VII wrote:

"Look at my R2 donation is being used for yerr."

@Swart47321327 replied:

"When it's time to ask for donations they cry a river le zinja" (these dogs).

@_Musaro said:

"We should be proud we contributed to the recovery of Dr Malinga."

@simon8839216511 said:

"Ke kwe nywe nywe ke kgopela donation. Batho ba ke masepa."

@daisy_matlou replied:

"I thought this guy was down and broke at some stage."

@hopest5 wrote:

"Wow brother, this is beautiful. We bless the Lord for your success."

@elegoregoreng replied:

"Tiktok has money guys. They are gifting him with lions."

@Mzwayy said:

"This shows that all Mzansi celebs take their fans as fools. You cannot be asking for donations then a few months later you buying expensive cars flexing."

Musician buys his wife a new car
South Africans respond to Dr Malinga's wife's new car. Images: Dr Malinga
Source: Getty Images

Mzansi Questions Tsekeleke and Dr Malinga’s Relationship

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African influencer Tsekeleke and his estranged manager, Dr Malinga made headlines when netizens questioned their relationship.

It was unclear where their relationship stands as a manager and an artist after a video of the well-known influencer Tsekeleke begging people to book him went viral on social media.

