Talented actor and media personality Sello Sebotsane has been trending on social media for his latest track

The Scandal ! and Broken Vow actor got social media talking this past week for his latest song

South Africans reacted to the actor and TV personality's viral video and singing abilities on X

SA reacts to Sello Sebotsane new track. Images: Sello Sebotsane

Source: Instagram

Actor Sello Sebotsane got social media talking this week when he released his latest song on social media.

The media personality who recently shared hilarious TikTok videos of himself singing also trended in 2024 when he appeared in Scandal! with his ex-wife Shoki Mmola.

Social media user @_Blackza shared a video of Sebotsane singing his latest track.

South Africans react to his new song

@Nellmphoo said:

"Can they give him acting gigs please he's great with that."

@Prince_iceee replied:

"In a deep house tune and a bit of coaching. I’m hearing “hung up on you vibes!”

@wexa11 responded:

"Look, the person who mixed this vocal didn’t do justice. This would be a fire. The voice is voicing."

@Sbudabro wrote:

"Big ups to him, it’s never too late to follow your dream guys."

@Mtezula67 said:

"I'm loving it for him. I guess we heal differently."

@rawtic_leaf17 wrote:

"If you add this song in a house mix, trust me it will be nice. He’s so on to something."

@SifisoDaniel6 replied:

"Some polishing here and there, then we have a dope soulful house music singer!"

@ItuTudu replied:

"@djnasteenev0808 can create a deep house song using his vocals. It will be magical. Vocal arrangements need to be polished."

@LuzukoDlabazana said:

"If this works, he should add motivational/inspirational speakers. Mental Health activists. Acting to music pivoting is quite common however to do at his age. Genre plus his failing career (largely due to abuse allegations). It will honestly be something worth noting."

@Ngubenil said:

"It creeps me out… I will give it a miss."

@Sbusiso_Rza said:

"He's trying to sustain his celebrity status [which is good]. Remember nowadays actors are getting gigs based on their social media relevance and number of followers, in a nutshell, social media influencers are getting more gigs."

@_BlackZA said:

"Lol better than the nonsense of before."

@lefumolefe said:

"Hahaha this is a hit. Let him cook."

Mzansi has mixed reactions about Sello Sebotsane new track. Image: Sello Sebotsane

Source: UGC

SA stunned by Sello Sebotsane's TikTok videos

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that actor Sello Sebotsane trended on social media for his hilarious TikTok videos.

The Scandal! and Broken Vow actor got social media talking this past week for his videos. In the viral video, the actor and TV personality is singing with a towel wrapped up around his head.

