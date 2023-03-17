Scandal! received backlash after casting Sello Sebotsane, an alleged abuser of actress Shoki Mmola, who they recently cast

However, the soapie's broadcasting channel e.tv defended their decision, stating that the actors would not be shooting at the same time

Mzansi continued to criticise the decision, questioning the production team's stance on gender-based violence (GBV)

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

'Scandal!' says Shoki Mmola, and her alleged abuser Sello Sebotsane will shoot at different times. Image: @shock.star and @sellosebotsane

Source: Instagram

On March 16, 2023, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on Twitter that controversial actor Sello Sebotsane was cast by Scandal! to play Prosecutor Serwalo, who would release Amo from jail.

However, the e.tv soapie's fans didn't take the casting news well because Sello has an alleged history of gender-based violence (GBV) and the victim, Shoki Mmola, was also recently cast on Scandal! as Pastor Prudence.

According to Drum, Sello physically abused the actress to the point where she had to sleep with a knife under her pillow to defend herself. They were married for 10 years and had two daughters.

Scandal! defends casting alleged abuser Sello Sebotsane after victim Shoki Mmola joined the cast

After the soapie was dragged by its viewers, Phil reached out to e.tv to find out what could have led to the decision to cast Sello at the same time as Shoki. In a tweet, Phil claimed the broadcasting channel said there's little chance of them interacting because Shoki is not currently shooting.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi slams Scandal!'s defence for casting Sello Sebotsane and Shoki Mmola at the same time

Peeps questioned the production team's morals and speculated that they might have an agenda against Shoki because it doesn't make sense to bring her alleged abuser into the same workspace as her.

@OwaseNkweleni_ said:

"Even if they're working at different times on set, this man abused Shoki. He had her sleeping with a knife under her bed for self-defence. Scandal needs to think this through."

@NdiRohan shared:

"They want to fire her or make her quit? Imagine working with your abuser."

@MphoFela_ posted:

"This abuser has been getting gigs recently. South African media loves giving abusers platforms."

@WJonga replied:

"I remember reading a statement where he almost choked her to death, and their excuse is that she is not shooting at the moment. I love @etvScandal but this is really disappointing."

@moeketsimarupi2 commented:

"This guy is lucky. After all that he has done to his ex-wife Shoki."

@Fulunem wrote

"Abusers are always winning. Strength to Shoki."

@Letso_m17 also said:

"This one annoys me nje. I've never looked at him the same since."

Scandal! actor Kagiso Rathebe aka Amo back on the hit e.tv show, statement confirms his release from prison

In related news, Briefly News reported that Scandal!'s production team confirmed that Amo, played by Kagiso Rathebe, would return to the TV screen after his arrest in 2022.

The infamous character had everyone on their toes when he held Dintle and Hlengiwe hostage.

According to ZAlebs, Kagiso, aka Amo, will appear on March 15, 2023. The statement received by the media publication promised a dramatic return.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News