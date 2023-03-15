Former Rhythm City star Zola Hashatsi took to his timeline and laughed off the claims of impersonating a medical doctor

Zola was allegedly witnessed by a nurse trying to treat patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

The unbothered actor posted two pics of himself wearing a stethoscope and shaded the reporter and publication that broke the story

Zola Hashatsi reacted to media reports suggesting he was busted for fraud after he was allegedly caught impersonating a medical doctor. The former Rhythm City star took to his timeline to share his thoughts on the trending story.

Former 'Rhythm City' star Zoa Hashatsi laughed off the accusations of pretending to be a medical doctor. Image: @zola_hashatsi

Source: Instagram

Zola Hashatsi laughs off accusations of pretending to be a medical doctor

Taking to his Instagram timeline, the actor called out the journalist and the publications that broke the story. TshisaLIVE reports that City Press broke the story that Zola was spotted impersonating a doctor at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

A nurse allegedly witnessed the thespian allegedly attending to patients. Zola, who was unbothered, posted pics of himself wearing a stethoscope. The media personality captioned his first post:

“Dr Hashatsi ka Motsiri says Hi, Mbhoreng kgape (sic) City Press. Here's the guy that wrote the article Mduduzi Nonyane after school is after school. Ukhomba Mina uhlale uwazi eyamadoda ayipheli."

He also took to the photo-sharing platform and posted a second snap, rocking the stethoscope. He sarcastically captioned the snap:

“If it says Kellogg's on the box it must be Kellogg's inside the box. Niyayiva ke ngoku City Press, Mduduzi Nonyane.”

Unconvinced social media user slams Zola Hashatsi's behaviour

An unimpressed peep took to the star's comment section and questioned why he allegedly went to the hospital to pretend to be a doctor. The person with the handle matatas_pat3 asked:

"But I fail to understand what got into you to decide this morning that you going to the hospital to be a Dr. Which side of the bed did you wake up on? WOW!"

Zola did not respond to the question even though only a handful of people reacted to his second snap rocking the stethoscope.

Mzansi reacts after Zola Hashatsi was reportedly caught impersonating a medical doctor

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zola Hashatsi was reportedly busted for fraud. The former Rhythm City actor was allegedly caught in the hospital impersonating a medical doctor.

Zola reportedly pretended to be a doctor in a Johannesburg hospital ward and even allegedly attempted to treat a sick patient. The story received mixed reactions on social media.

Social media users took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to the story. Some shared that maybe the actor was practising for his next role as a medical doctor.

Source: Briefly News