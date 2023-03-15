Faith Nketsi has been making headlines following reports that she moved out of her home with Nzuzo Njilo

The star reportedly poured cold water on the divorce and cheating allegations, and her fans seem to believe her

She recently trended when she was spotted chilling with hip-hop artists Da L.E.S, K.O and L-Tido

Faith Nketsi's love life is in the spotlight again following reports that she left her matrimonial home and is now living in a hotel in Sandton with her daughter Sky.

Faith Nketsi reacted to the claims that she left her husband, Nzuzo Njilo. Image: @2freshles, @mrcashtime and @MDNnewss

Social media users have weighed in, with many saying that they knew Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo's marriage would not last.

Faith Nketsi back on the streets amid divorce rumours

Social media investigators have been going up and down the social media streets looking for proof that Faith Nketsi left her man. Many have found little information except viral pictures of the Have Faith star chilling with top South African rappers.

Fans found the snaps shared by a Twitter user with the handle @TheChosenOne95_ interesting because of how rapper Da L.E.S held the reality TV star.

Faith Nketsi's fans react to star's photo with rappers Da L.E.S, K.O and L-Tido

Reacting to the trending photo, peeps said how Da L.E.S held the star was inappropriate. Others defended the mother of one, saying she was just chilling with friends and industry colleagues.

@_Moratoa said:

"You don’t hold people’s wives like this and Faith Nketsi is outchea giggling."

@twanonnymous added:

"He held her like he had “held” her before."

@ApheleleJody noted:

"Why are you guys so mean towards Faith Nketsi ?? She wasn’t married to your close friend or relative but Yoh."

Faith Nketsi responds to divorce rumours

According to ZAlebs, the media personality responded to the viral picture on her Twitter page. She told the rumour mongers to stop spreading fake news. She wrote:

"Hao bathong. I’ve known every one in this pic for more than a decade. So I can’t hang out with my peers now? Aye LEAVE ME ALONE. Le ska borera hodima ka, please."

Letoya Makhene scoffs at allegations she and wife Lebohang Pulumo have parted ways: "Funniest thing ever"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Letoya Makhene denied allegations that her marriage to Lebohang Mapumulo ended earlier this year.

Reports on social media suggested that the former Isidingo actress moved out of her matrimonial home after calling it quits.

According to TimesLIVE, the actress took to her Instagram page to react to the reports circulating on the social media streets. The star said she is still happily married to Pumulo, and news of their alleged break-up is "the funniest thing ever".

