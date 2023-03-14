Pearl Thusi posted a tweet saying she's not beefing with DJ Zinhle after peeps accused her of shading her bestie

The Quantico actress said her relationship with DJ Zinhle is fine and was not referring to her in the trending video where she talked about her failed friendships

Twitter users agreed with Pearl and dragged the people who love to stick their noses in the famous celebs' business

Pearl Thusi has had enough of people claiming she's feuding with her best friend, DJ Zinhle. In her latest tweet, the actress stood up for herself and her best friend, saying there's no bad blood between them.

Pearl Thusi rubbished claims that she referred to DJ Zinhle in her video detailing her former friendships. Image: @djzinhle and @pearlthusi

There have been a lot of rumours surrounding Pearl and Zinhle's friendship, especially after the DJ started hanging out with Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena. Netizens were more than convinced that Pearl and Zinhle were beefing after a video showed the DJ shooing Thusi away from her while she was busy rocking a large crowd at a groove.

However, the besties debunked all the claims made about their friendship, and it wasn't different when people accused Pearl of shading Zinhle in one of her social media posts.

Pearl Thusi rubbishes claims that she's beefing with DJ Zinhle

According to a previous Briefly News article, Pearl posted a video a few days ago claiming that she's been ghosted by close friends before, and netizens immediately assumed that she was talking about Zinhle.

Pearl was quick to slam the gossip, saying:

"This is nonsense. Guys - Zinhle and Lerato have not been my only friends. I didn’t burst out of a rock and become famous. I have childhood friends, before fame friends, etc. Please stop this."

Mzansi encourages Pearl Thusi to ignore people claiming she's no longer friends with DJ Zinhle

@MissPumellar said:

"Yhoo, so Pearl can't participate in anything that's fun."

@T06Thato shared:

"You are such a beautiful soul. It is sad that people bleed on people that didn't hurt them. Keep shining babes and win ❤️"

@VuyiPetros posted:

"I wish people could leave you alone."

@YekeloNandipha replied:

"I hear you mna. Bona, they only know your famous friends."

@Nolits1 commented:

"Pearl stop wasting your breath on this."

@timothymaurice added:

"Lol, this is so ridiculous."

DJ Zinhle shuts down rumours that she's feuding with her friend Pearl Thusi

In 2022, ZAlebs reported that DJ Zinhle also addressed the rumours, claiming she was still best friends with Pearl.

The clarification came after the Queen Sono actress was accused of shading Zinhle in one of her tweets, but the DJ put those rumours to rest by saying:

"Pearl and I are fine. We have an everlasting sisterhood. Much like every relationship has its ups and downs, we go through that as well."

DJ Zinhle and Moozlie's trip to Cape Town causes talks about their friendship: "Where is Pearl Thusi?"

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi Mabena, also known as Moozlie, served friendship goals by partying with friends and influencers in Cape Town.

The stars wore blue outfits and matching nose rings on their day in Mother City.

Zinhle's fans loved the video she posted on Instagram, but many brought up Pearl Thusi's absence, further fuelling rumours that the two are not besties anymore.

