Rachel Kolisi was trying to have some downtime, but her family wouldn't let her rest in peace

She shared a clip of the random things they were doing, trolling her relaxation time

Mzansi had a good laugh at the video, letting Rachel know that her family is a vibe

There is never a dull moment in the Kolisi household. Rachel shared a video on Instagram showing Siya and their son Nic doing the most random things while she was trying to chill.

Rachel Kolisi can't get any peace and quiet with her family. They are always doing something hilarious. Image: Instagram / Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi loves the Kolisi family because they are real. While Siya might be the Springbok captain, he never tries to act like he is above anyone or never makes a mistake.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rachel shared a video of Siya and their son Nic making hilarious faces and busting spicy dance moves through the glass sliding door while she tried to have quiet time with a book.

The fun that goes on in this household is heartwarming.

Take a look at these two clowns:

Mzansi laughs at Siya Kolisi's and his son's antics while Rachel tries to chill

This is the reason Mzansi loves the Kolisi family. People can only imagine the love and fun that bursts from this home. They took to the comments with laughs at Nic and Siya.

Read some of the comments:

@jeanaz80 said:

"Hope you got the right verse for hubby from the big book"

@anliastar said:

"Hahaha never a dull moment!!"

@peggyleegillies said:

"I think Siya may have missed his true calling."

@dineodowd said:

"I'm sending you strength mama. They are hilarious."

Siya Kolisi's brother turned 21, Rachel Kolisi shares birthday pics from "A Night in Paris" themed party

In related news, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi's brother Liyema recently turned 21 and had a beautiful birthday celebration surrounded by family and friends. The party was set to a theme of "A night in Paris". Although no one was draped up like that, the decor made sense.

Siya's wife, Rachel, posted on the gram, highlighting the importance of good friends and family on your journey.

"Show me your friend, I'll show you your future," she said.

Source: Briefly News