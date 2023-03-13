Siya Kolisi's brother Liyema celebrated his 21st birthday with a "Night in Paris" themed party surrounded by family and friends

Rachel Kholisi, Siya's wife, made an Instagram post highlighting the importance of good friends and family

Netizens showed love and wished Liyema a happy birthday on social media

Liyema Kolisi turned 21 and was surrounded by loved ones. @Siyakolisi/@instagram

Siya Kolisi's brother Liyema recently turned 21 and had a beautiful birthday celebration surrounded by family and friends. The party was set to a theme of "A night in Paris". Although no one was draped up like that, the decor made sense.

Rachel Kholis makes heartfelt Instagram post for Liyema

Siya's wife, Rachel, posted on the gram, highlighting the importance of good friends and family on your journey.

"Show me your friend, I'll show you your future," she said.

You can see it below:

Netizens showed love to the Kolisi family and wished Liyema a happy birthday

@lubuyo said:

"Awww oKolisi Madoda."

@singhcrissy added:

"Beautiful family, what a young man he has become ❤️"

@anneleemurray commented:

"So fab."

Rachel and Siya Kolisi buy daughter expensive sweater from Ivy Park

In more Kolisi family news, Briefly News reported Rachel treating her little one to a pricey Ivy Park clothing item. The momma bear was excited that she could afford to buy her five-year-old a sweater from Beyoncé's athleisure clothing line in collaboration with Adidas.

"I’m so grateful I can be her Mama. Imagine being five years old and getting your first @weareivypark x @adidasza item."

